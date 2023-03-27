Filming for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again is currently underway in New York and as is often the case, it presents the opportunity to learn previously unknown details about the series. As far as casting for the series goes, Marvel has confirmed a number of actors from the Netflix version will return to reprise their roles including Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal. And now, we're leaning via Deadline that Arty Froushan who recently appeared alongside Cara Delvinge and Orlando Bloom in Carnival Row is among the series' new cast members.

According to the report, Froushan's casting was detected by fans after he was spotted in a leaked image showing D'Onofrio on set. Though Marvel is yet to officially confirm him as part of the show's cast, Froushan is said to be portraying the role of Harry described as one of the main characters opposite the titular Cox's Daredevil and D'Onofrio's villain role as Kingpin. It remains to be seen if his character will be an ally to the city's crime fighter or a foe. Froushan's Harry counts among one of the mystery characters set to appear in the upcoming series which also includes an unknown role to be portrayed by Michael Gandolfini.

The role will mark Froushan's MCU debut and perhaps might become the biggest role of his career yet. Froushan is quickly racking up his filmography with his name on many recent projects that have earned enormous acclaim. He made a brief appearance in Season 1 of House of the Dragons as Laenor Velaryon’s new lover Ser Qarl Correy, a role that had a momentous impact on the show. He has previously featured in Strikeback and Knightfall.

Image via HBO

Born Again Is Already Preparing For Season 2

As we look forward to the release of Born Again in 2024, it would seem that the series’ creators are already looking forward to the future. D'Onofrio who is returning to the show revealed in a recent interview, that while the first season of the Disney+ series is yet to air, plans are already in motion as part of preparations for a second season.

To give them (the fans) what they want but try to be original in some way at the same time, and so that's what we're doing on the show,” D’Onofrio said. “It's definitely an original way to look at this, and it's really deep, really emotional. And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs—in the first season, too, but I can't say much about that—but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It's really quite cool to be doing it."

Who is New on Born Again?

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again will feature a number of old faces but new ones as well. The new additions include Nikki M. James, a Tony Award winner, and the aforementioned Gandolfini (Extrapolations). Better Call Saul's Sandrine Holt will take over the role of Vanessa Fisk from Ayelet Zurer. While you wait on a premiere date for Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, you can check out Collider's interview with Gandolfini about his mysterious role in the series.