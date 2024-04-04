The Big Picture Lou Taylor Pucci joins the cast of Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

Karen Page, Foggy Nelson, and The Punisher are set to return for Daredevil: Born Again, adding depth to Matt Murdock's story.

While Pucci's role remains a mystery, the return of key characters and villains promises an action-packed revival of the beloved series.

As the production of Daredevil: Born Again continues, new cast additions are revealed for the return of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to television. According to Deadline, the latest person to join the project is Lou Taylor Pucci, who is ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an undisclosed role. While Disney+ didn't provide details regarding Pucci's character, the streaming platform has shared a bit of information regarding what the Devil of Hell's Kitchen will mean for the future of the franchise.

Pucci was recently seen as part of the main cast of Physical, the Apple TV+ television series that follows Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) as she tries to balance her horrible marriage with the fact that she's trying to survive a tough case of bulimia. In the series created by Annie Weisman, Pucci portrayed Tyler, a surfer who dates Bunny Kazam (Della Saba). The actor was also recently seen in Shameless, where he had an appearance in the episode titled "Slaughter". Pucci is headed to Hell's Kitchen, where Daredevil will have to once again face the dangerous criminal underworld led by his nemesis.

A hero is only as good as his villains, and while the role Taylor Pucci is set to play hasn't been revealed by the studio, the fact that Vincent D'Onofrio will step into the shoes of the Kingpin once again has been confirmed. The villain made Matt Murdock's life impossible during the three seasons of the Netflix series and, as established in Hawkeye, the actor will reprise the role in the MCU. Wilson Fisk was also seen in Echo, this year's television series that followed Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she tried to find the villain after what he had done to her when she was younger. It will take a lot more than a single vigilante to stop the Kingpin.

Daredevil's Friends Are Back for 'Born Again'

When it was announced that Disney was developing Daredevil: Born Again for their streaming platform, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) were expected to return. But while audiences were disappointed to learn that they wouldn't appear in the show before it went through a major overhaul, it's now been confirmed that both characters will continue their story alongside Matt Mutrdock in the upcoming series. In addition to the vigilante's best friends making a comeback, Jon Bernthal will return as The Punisher, the character that was introduced in the second season of the Netflix show. Time will tell how Taylor Pucci's character fits in the big picture of Daredevil: Born Again.

There is currently no release date for Daredevil: Born Again.