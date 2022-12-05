Marvel is gearing up for the highly anticipated return of Matt Murdock with Daredevil: Born Again at Disney+ and two more major players are joining the series. Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt are both set to play significant roles opposite returning stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in the revival according to Deadline. Casting has started gearing up for the series which also recently saw the addition of The Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandolfini.

Disney is doubling down on Levieva who recently signed on for a trip to a galaxy far far away with the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte. Beyond the House of Mouse, she's enjoyed a prolific career with highlights including The Lincoln Lawyer, The Invisible, and, more recently, the Netflix series In From the Cold. She also starred at HBO for three seasons on The Deuce and is next slated to appear in Litvinenko. Holt, meanwhile, is known for her myriad of television appearances, most recently playing a recurring role in American Gigolo. She also counts Better Call Saul, The Expanse, Mr. Robot, House of Cards, and MacGyver among her many credits.

Like Gandolfini, Marvel is keeping quiet on the roles the two will play, though Deadline reports that they are suspected to play love interests for the series leads, Cox's Daredevil and D'Onofrio's Kingpin. With the series not due to pick up until 2024, details regarding the series and its latest additions will likely stay under wraps for a little while longer as work progresses and the cast fleshes out.

Everything We Know So Far About Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again revives the character of Matt Murdock four years after the beloved Netflix series was canceled. The focus is once again on Murdock whose day job of being a nearly-unrivaled lawyer is coupled with his crimefighting by night. The miniseries will continue sometime after the end of the original series, following Daredevil through 18 episodes in what'll be one of Disney+'s biggest undertakings yet. Not much has been confirmed for the series yet, though it's likely that Kingpin will be the main villain throughout its run. Matt Corman and Chris Ord created Born Again, teaming once again after their work together on Covert Affairs. They'll face the unenviable task of matching the original series heights, though the cast forming around them is only adding to the promise the revival holds.

Daredevil: Born Again is still a long way off with a release window sometime in 2024, but until then, check out Levieva in the trailer for In From the Cold below.