Charlie Cox’s standalone MCU series Daredevil: Born Again is set to start filming in February and as we get close to the filming dates new information about the cast is emerging. The latest to join Cox in the series is Severance star Nikki M. James, Deadline has reported. Unsurprisingly, the details about her character are being kept under wraps.

Beyond Severance, JJames has an extensive career on TV appearing in Bull, The Good Fight, BrainDead, Modern Love and more. She also appeared in 2022 movie, Spoiler Alert. However, she is most notable for career on stage where she appeared in Les Misérables, Twelfth Night, Caesar and Cleopatra, Romeo and Juliet, The Book of Mormon and Julius Caesar. James won the coveted Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon.

James will be appearing alongside Cox who began his journey as the Man Without Fear with Netflix’s Marvel series, Daredevil. The series took some influence from the MCU movies but was mainly set in a universe of its own with other Defenders like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and more in the roster. Fans were completely heart broken when Daredevil announced its wrap after Season 3 and rallied to get Matt Murdock back on the screen. Thanks to the multiverse concept, Cox was able to enter the MCU with Spider-Man: No Way Home and made an appearance in the Disney+ series She-Hulk... we can't forget that walk of shame.

Marvel Studios was quick to capitalize on the fanfare and the character's popularity and did the right thing by announcing Daredevil: Born Again as an 18-episode-long series. The filming schedule will begin in February and will continue till December. Returning with Cox is Vincent D'Onofrio, who reprised his Netflix antagonist Kingpin for last year’s Hawkeye Disney+ series. While not much is known about the plot of the series Cox previously revealed that he’s fascinated to discover why Marvel Studios has chosen to do 18 episodes. He said,

“I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up.”

Along with Cox and D’Onofrio, James joins the cast that includes Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, and Sandrine Holt. None of their character details are available at the moment. Furthermore, it is unclear whether any of Cox’s co-stars and franchise mainstays from the Netflix series like Deborah Ann Woll or Elden Henson will join him in the MCU. It will be interesting to see if James plays a legacy comic book character or a new character created for the show. However, we will not know until the series is deep in production.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop on Disney+ in the Spring of 2024. You can check out our conversation with D’Onofrio about his MCU resurgence below: