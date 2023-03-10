As production is gearing up to begin on Daredevil: Born Again, we're continuing to receive more updates on the highly-anticipated series. The latest casting news per The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Sandrine Holt will be playing Vanessa Fisk, the wife of villain Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin to be played by Vincent D’Onofrio. Holt had been among one of the earliest cast members added to the show but with Marvel being its usual secretive self, her role remained concealed, until now. This new reveal follows hot on the heels of yet another exciting casting earlier this week when it was announced that Jon Bernthal will return to reprise his role as The Punisher.

The addition of Vanessa Fisk means that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will have more than one villain to deal with. Plot details for Born Again remain hidden from us all but considering Marvel has already hinted that the Disney+ show will not be veering too far off from the Netflix version, it leaves much room for speculation regarding what to expect. The Season 3 finale of the Netflix series Daredevil from Marvel Television set up Vanessa Fisk as a potential major villain, but unfortunately, following the show's cancelation, her character didn't get the chance to fully materialize her dark prospects. Her character was instrumental to some of Kingpin's success in the criminal underworld, thus should she continue to have that much influence on him in Born Again, then Daredevil will be having a lot on his hands, luckily his cause will be supported by The Punisher who's notorious for his ruthless methods of handling the bad guys.

Though Marvel continues to hold the lid tight on plot details, it is known that the show gets its name from a 1986 comic story of the same name. However, with the introduction of characters to the show different from what is contained in the said comic, the plot might be entirely different. Cox had earlier revealed that Born Again will be geared towards a more mature audience than most MCU shows, however, he equally shared that it will not be as dark as the Netflix version. He likened Born Again's tone to that of recent MCU shows Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law where his character made cameo appearances.

Holt takes the Vanessa Fisk baton from Ayelet Zurer who played the character in the Netflix series. Holt has a ton of TV credits under her belt and is no stranger to major productions. She recently recurred in American Gigolo, the crime series, Better Call Saul as well as Homeland. Other shows where she's featured include Mr. Robot, and House of Cards. On the film side, she's appeared in Resident Evil: Apocalypse and Underworld: Awakening.

Holt now joins Cox, D’Onofrio, and Bernthal as the only casts whose roles have now been unveiled. Cast members whose roles remain yet unknown include Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Michael Gaston. Dexter Director Michael Cuesta has been tapped to direct the pilot episode of the show from a script developed by Matt Corman and Chris Ord along with Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree of DC's Arrow.

Daredevil: Born Again will begin filming later this month in New York. The show which will make up part of Phase 5 of the MCU is slated to premiere in spring 2024 and will include 18 episodes for Season 1.