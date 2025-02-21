Tony Dalton is making his way back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Variety, the actor will reprise his role Jack Duquesne in Daredevil: Born Again, after the character was introduced during the events of Hawkeye. The new series will mark the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Matt Murdock hasn't met Jack Duquesne yet, which is why the Swordman's role in the upcoming show remains a mystery. Duquesne was previously framed for a wide variety of crimes in Hawkeye. Will his return plant the seeds for a redemption arc? Or will Daredevil's journey confirm the Swordman's position as an unpredictable antagonist?

It remains to be seen how exactly Jack Duquesne will fit into the narrative of Daredevil: Born Again, but his return shouldn't come as a surprise. The character was introduced in a story that involved Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Since that antagonist will square off against Daredevil once again, it would make sense for Duquesne to show his face around New York City. Audiences have been waiting for Matt Murdock to have his own adventure in the MCU for a very long time. The lawyer made his way to the franchise thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the sequel that allowed multiple versions of Peter Parker to save the day together.

Daredevil: Born Again will follow Matt Murdock during his most dangerous adventure yet. While the vigilante enjoys spending time with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), new threats will attempt to take over New York City. There's only one man brave enough to stop them. While Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) fight against extremely powerful forces, Daredevil will do his best to help the citizens of New York City in a street-level narrative. The stage has been set for the Devil of Hell's Kitchen to take over televison once more.

A New Era of Marvel Television