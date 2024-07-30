The Big Picture Daredevil: Born Again will bring back beloved characters like Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, pleasing dedicated fans and the studio.

The upcoming Disney+ series promises an intense and potentially improved portrayal of fan-favorite characters in a new direction.

Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum teases a matured Marvel Universe with more bloodshed on the street level in Daredevil: Born Again.

While fans are still reeling from seeing all their favorite characters in Deadpool and Wolverine, more are on their way. While Marvel Studios only focused on the upcoming movies during their Hall H presentation at SDCC, the upcoming D23 probably will shed more light on the Marvel TV side of things, nonetheless, some new details are trickling down from the ongoing GalaxyCon Raleigh, where Charlie Cox spilled some beans about the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Fans of the original Netflix show and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen were overjoyed when Cox was introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Matt Murdock then appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While some fans criticized the character treatment in the Disney+ show, they had the promise of an eighteen-episode-long standalone series Daredevil: Born Again. However, the production has gone through multiple creative hauls, and the best news to come out of it was the return of Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page and Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson. Cox shared during the Con (Via Screen Rant):

"Elden wasn't invited to join the show at first... they had written in a cameo in the first episode to end the link between the shows and give the old fans closure, they scrapped that in the new version."

What to Expect From ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Born Again has gone through some major changes for good, to imagine the show without beloved characters like Foggy and Karen was impossible for some fans and the studio happily obliged. Also returning is Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who was last seen in Echo, and Jon Brenthal’s Punisher, who fans by far have only seen in the set images, all bloodied nonetheless. While the plot details are kept tightly under wraps Cox previously revealed that the series will be very intense with a “potentially much improved” portrayal of the fan-favorite characters.

Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum recently teased fans revealing, “Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97, because it’s reviving something that the fans love, but it is taking it in a new direction,” he explained. “These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed.” It’ll be fascinating to see this corner of the Marvel Universe which will certainly have more blood shed on the street level than we’ve ever seen before.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to be released in 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the first three seasons of Daredevil on Disney+.