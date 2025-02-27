Over three years since Daredevil: Born Again was formally announced under Marvel Studios, the series is finally ready to whisk viewers back to Hell's Kitchen. It was far from an easy undertaking though, requiring a massive creative overhaul in the middle of the process to bring Matt Murdock's return more in line with the violent, gritty world of the Netflix series. Under writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman, the direction the show was going, between the higher episode count and procedural format, wasn't to the liking of higher-ups and drew concerns from stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, eventually leading The Punisher executive producer Dario Scardapane to take the reins as showrunner. Now, with the premiere only days away, Scardapande and fellow executive producer Sana Amanat are sharing just how much changed during their tenure.

The pair spoke to Collider's Steve Weintraub about Born Again, during which they revealed that, despite the complete shift in the story's direction and tone, "Quite a bit" survived from Ord and Corman's original vision. Scardapane was particularly impressed with the six episodes that had already been filmed before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes shut everything down. However, none of them exactly fit with the revamped goal of leaning toward the Netflix series, a problem that especially needed to be addressed at the beginning of the season. He explained:

"Quite a bit lived. The thing is, and I think Sana can speak to this, they had that time during the strike to take a look at what they had, and those six episodes were super solid — I saw them way later. They were super solid, but the issue was bringing up the themes and feelings that we loved from the old show and context. I'll say that over and over again. That first episode is the one that takes us into the run, and we needed to have those first 15 minutes of that first episode to set the stage."

Though a lot was kept, the changes were still hefty, according to Scardapane. "What we ended up doing was the amount of additional material was essentially three episodes worth, and then quite a bit of interstitial material inside the body of the middle six." Everything created helped contribute to the new tone that mirrored the grit of the original. The action was a big focus in the modifications — the series brought in original Daredevil stunt coordinator Philip Silvera — as was the relationship between Murdock and his longtime foe Fisk. "I feel like it was mostly enhancement, and it was really bringing up the stuff that we loved a little more — Fisk and Matt, a little more action, pathos. The show was there. It wanted to be something; we just had to do some things to draw that out."

Corman and Ord Deserve a Lot of Credit for 'Born Again'