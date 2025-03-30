We’re halfway through the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen just got a stunning new figure to celebrate the season finale being one week closer. Iron Studios took to its official Instagram to show off a new Daredevil figure that bears a stunning resemblance to Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in the TV-MA Disney+ series. The new 1/10 collectible is now available for pre-order from IronStudios.com, retailing for $199.99 and expected to ship out worldwide in the fourth quarter of this year. The Daredevil Iron Studios figure comes with Matt Murdock’s signature billy club in hand as he stands with one knee perched atop an archway, looking ready to protect the people of Hell’s Kitchen.

Iron Studios released a Daredevil collectible last year at the same time as a new Thor figure, but both were based on the Marvel heroes' looks in the comics and not their live-action counterparts. The most recent Marvel hero to get a new Iron Studios figure was Doctor Doom, but similar to the Daredevil and Thor Iron Studios figures, the Doom collectible is based on his appearance in the comics and not what we will see Robert Downey Jr. don in Avengers: Doomsday, nor any previous live-action Doom portrayals. Iron Studios also gave a new figure to Mystique mere weeks before it was announced that she would return in Avengers: Doomsday as portrayed by Rebecca Romijn. Spider-Gwen also received a new Iron Studios collectible of her battling Venom – a nice consolation prize for fans awaiting her return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third installment in the Spider-Verse trilogy that is still lacking an official release date.

What Is ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ About?

Set around six years after the original Netflix Daredevil series, Daredevil: Born Again follows Matt Murdock (Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), two sides of the same coin who have left their lives as Daredevil and Kingpin behind. However, when Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) dies and Fisk’s run as Mayor becomes more grueling, both men fall back into their old ways while a new villain, Muse, emerges. The series also sees other Marvel Netflix icons such as Jon Bernthal and Deborah Ann Woll reprise their roles as The Punisher and Karen Page, while also introducing new heroes like White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes).

The new Daredevil: Born Again Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first images of the collectible above and watch Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.