Marvel’s roster of street-level heroes is going to expand with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil: Born Again series. After the original series on Netflix was canceled after 3 seasons, fans campaigned rigorously to save Daredevil. In the MCU's Phase 4, the studio obliged fans’ demands and introduced Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home in a surprising cameo. Later, an 18-episode-long series was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, with Vincent D'Onofrio’s Kingpin set to appear. However, no further returning cast members were announced from the original series. In a recent appearance at German Comic Con Winter Edition, Cox addressed the possible return of Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page and Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson.

While D’Onofrio’s Kingpin made his debut with the Hawkeye series, and his Echo appearance is awaited, Cox’s Matt Murdock made a semi-fleshed-out appearance in the recently released She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series alongside Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. The series gave us a taste of Cox’s new suit, as well as a cheerful demeanor in the MCU. He also had a romantic inclination towards Jennifer Walters, however, not much was elaborated on that front. When asked about Matt’s chemistry with the two female leads, Cox said, "With Matt Murdock, I don't think it gets more deep than Karen Page, and shout out to the wonderful Deborah Ann Woll, who's just amazing."

The actor also feels that Foggy and Karen are quite important for Matt’s story. He further added, "I was saying this to [Elden Henson] yesterday...I don't know what's going to happen with the other characters in the new show, but I know for a fact that Elden and Deborah were the heartbeat(s) of what we did before, and the show is a success because of them." Through the three-season run of the Daredevil series, the two characters acted as Matt’s moral compass as well as his partners in solving crime. Fans are keenly anticipating their return but there is no official confirmation yet.

For now, along with Cox and D’Onofrio, The Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandolfini has been cast in an undisclosed role. Daredevil: Born Again will be written by the 2010 series Covert Affairs veterans, Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the two will also act as executive producers and creators.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop sometime in early 2024. All three seasons of the previous Daredevil series are available to stream on Disney+. You can check out Cox’s comments below: