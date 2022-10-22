First, we got a glimpse of Charlie Cox’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a cameo-like guest role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Then, we finally got to see him don a new yellow Daredevil suit in the final episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. But there’s still a lot more to come to the Hell’s Kitchen lawyer and vigilante. At the beginning of 2024, Disney+ and Marvel studios are set to release Daredevil: Born Again, a super-sized series that will re-introduce the fan-favorite anti-hero.

We’re all excited about that — since Netflix’s Daredevil is widely considered one of the best superhero TV series ever made — and so is Cox. In a recent interview with Marvel, the actor spoke about his guest role on She-Hulk, revealed how he got invited back by mega-producer Kevin Feige himself, and commented on how it feels to be among the hottest slate of superheroes once again:

“Daredevil is such an amazing character. It's been the great honor of my career to be offered that part and to be able to play him. I've had such fun with it. It's changed my life irrevocably. And when the show came to an end, despite the disappointment of the journey ending, I felt like we'd done a good job, and we had an amazing time and we could only be grateful for what we'd had. To be invited back and starting again, almost, it feels a little bit like a dream. It feels too good to be true. I'm so excited about the future. I can't wait to get on the set from the first day of the new show. I'm already starting to train. As you know, I'm already starting to make plans in terms of living and training and having conversations with the writers and all of those things. So it's starting to feel very real.”

Image via Marvel

RELATED: Charlie Cox Reveals When He Found Out He Was Returning as Daredevil in 'She-Hulk'

Daredevil: Born Again is still in the early stages of production. In a different interview, Cox revealed that he hasn’t even looked at any scripts yet, and the series’ team still has to define where Matt Murdock will be after so many years away from our screens. At the same time, an 18-episode Season 1 means a lot of ground can be covered, and the episode count is a big departure from the six-part stories that Marvel has been telling with most of its TV series. In terms of cast, only Vincent D’onofrio is confirmed to reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, as he’s already done in Hawkeye.

Even though we don’t have many details of Daredevil: Born Again, Cox admitted that doing his stunts in She-Hulk made him “feel quite rusty,” and that he’s already “started kind of doing some MMA training again.” Considering that Marvel Studios and Disney+ are eyeing an early 2024 release window and the series will probably be on air for at least four months, there’s a big chance that the project will start taking shape in early 2023. Stick with Collider to know all about it as soon as it gets announced.

You can watch a clip of Daredevil’s appearance in She-Hulk below: