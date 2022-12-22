While fans are excited to see Charlie Cox returning as the Man Without Fear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we all still wonder if Marvel Studios’ upcoming will keep the dark and gritty tone of the previous Netflix’s Daredevil series. For good or worse, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen reveals that Marvel Studios' take on Daredevil won’t be as dark as the previous character iteration, even if it will be more mature than the average MCU production.

After a failed theatrical adaptation starring Ben Affleck as the blind vigilante, Daredevil gained new breath outside the comic book with Netflix’s Defenders universe. Initially conceived by Marvel Television as part of the MCU, the Defenders universe dealt with TV shows and characters aimed at a more mature audience, showing how bloody and violent superhero stories can really be. Despite the experiment’s success, Marvel Television was shut down, and Marvel Studios took over the production of TV shows to unify the MCU into a single cohesive story. As a result, Daredevil fell into limbo since no one could tell whether the show would remain canon.

There have been many clues to tell fans Daredevil: Born Again would not be a direct sequel to Netflix’s beloved show. For starters, introducing the Multiverse concept in Phase 4 of the MCU allows for the existence of multiple versions of Daredevil. Besides that, Cox’s Daredevil cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law feel different from the gritty version we love. Nevertheless, while Cox understands why fans are asking for the return of the previous version of the vigilante, the star also feels it’s time to make something new. In an interview for NME, Cox said, “I would say to those people, we’ve done that. Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

The perspective of a kid-friendly Daredevil might be worrisome since the character usually deals with more mature subjects. Fortunately, while Cox doesn’t think Marvel Studios would allow for so much blood as Netflix, he’s confident that Daredevil: Born Again will be more mature than the other MCU productions. As Cox puts it, “my opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+, it will be dark, but it probably won’t be as gory.”

Who’s Involved with Daredevil: Born Again?

Daredevil: Born Again was created by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who previously teamed up on Covert Affairs. Besides Cox, the series also brings back Vincent D'Onofrio as the Kingpin, a part he played in Netflix’s Daredevil and Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. New cast additions include The Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Sandrine Holt.

Daredevil: Born Again is coming to Disney+ in the Spring of 2024. Check out our interview with D’Onofrio about his MCU resurgence: