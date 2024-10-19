In addition to telling a mature superhero story and featuring some of the best performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, another thing the original Daredevil series is well-known for is its incredible fight sequences, and it sounds like those will still be around in Daredevil: Born Again. The visceral and brutal fighting style of "The Devil of Hell's Kitchen" is one of the many reasons why Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has become such a fan-favorite. Just some of the standout fight scenes that fans will likely remember are the hallway fight from Season 1 and the stairwell fight from Season 2.

Both of those two aforementioned fights are typically referred to as "oners", as their shot (or at least made to look like their shot) in one single unbroken take. As luck would have it, Charlie Cox is something of an expert on the almighty oner, and he shared his knowledge on the topic with Collider's Steve Weintraub at New York Comic Con. In addition, Cox also revealed that fans can expect another elaborate fight sequence in the same style in Daredevil: Born Again:

"There are different types of oners. So far, we've done three oners that are memorable. There’s one in Episode 2 of Season 1, which is a true oner. We shot it until we got it perfect, and there are no cuts in that one shot. The camera moves around, films everything, and if anything doesn't work, we do it again. It takes a lot of preparation. You have to dedicate at least a day or two days. There’s something called 'Texas switching,' where, without cutting the camera, me and my stunt double, or Vincent and his stunt double, are switching places so that my stunt double is doing the things that I can't do, and I'm back into the stuff that I can do when the camera's on my face and stuff. But you don't notice it. We did a similar one in Season 3, Episode 4. Season 3 in the prison. There's literally a moment where I'm kicking someone on the floor, and my foot is in camera, someone yanks me out from behind, and the next foot that comes in was Chris’, my stunt double’s foot. It's really fun. The technicality of it is awesome. Anyway, we also did a oner in Season 2, which is not a true oner. So, it plays like a oner, it looks like the camera continues to move, but every now and again, the camera will swipe something that is completely black, like a jacket or a wall or something, and when that happens, you can stitch together the different takes so it plays like a oner. But sometimes you get a little bit more freedom, and you can do slightly cool stuff. So, we have a very long, very cool stitched one in the new season. I'm not gonna say which episode."

When Does 'Daredevil: Born Again' Come Out?

Also announced at NYCC, Daredevil: Born Again will finally be swinging onto Disney+ on March 4th, 2025. The release date follows a full year of speculation and delays after the initial version of the series was scrapped, and the entire show was re-done. If the enthusiasm of Charlie Cox and his co-stars is any indication, it was the right move, as Daredevil: Born Again is already looking like a faithful continuation of Matt Murdock's epic story.

While you wait for Daredevil: Born Again to debut, you can get caught up on Matt Murdock's story by watching all three seasons of the original Daredevil show, which are available to stream on Disney+.

