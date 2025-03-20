There have undoubtedly been issues with Daredevil: Born Again. I have written about my issues with the choreography for the fight between Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) and Matt (Charlie Cox) in the series' first episode, "Heaven's Half Hour," as well as the sub-par CGI displayed throughout. These are not issues that would ruin the show or even that scene as a whole, but they are issues nonetheless. However, one thing that cannot be doubted is Charlie Cox’s performance as Daredevil, A.K.A. Matt Murdock.

Cox has shown his ability to embody complex and layered characters in the past in shows such as Kin and Boardwalk Empire, but it is surely his role as Matt Murdock that shows just how talented he is. Not only does Cox bring Matt to life in a way that feels especially true to the character's core, but Cox uses his own natural talents to create a very personal feel for what you are watching as if this is someone you would love to meet one day. The physical acting of Cox, coupled with his control over facial expressions, shows how precariously balanced this man is, yet he is also intensely likable.

Charlie Cox's Performance as Matt Murdock in 'Daredevil: Born Again' is Best Presented in His Scene With Jon Bernthal's Punisher