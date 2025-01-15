After the release of the Daredevil: Born Again trailer, there is no doubt that the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is back. Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock and gave an exclusive interview to Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect. It has been seven years since Netflix’s Daredevil ended in 2018, leaving viewers high and dry. The Disney acquisition of Marvel effectively stopped all Netflix properties, despite how popular they were. Daredevil was a slam dunk for the streaming platform with the gritty and crime-ridden streets of New York and Matt’s struggle with grief.

Disney has done what seemed years ago to be impossible, reviving the character with the Netflix cast. Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Jon Bernthal return as iconic characters as well as the larger-than-life villain that has cast a shadow over many Marvel properties. In the trailer, Matt has a sit down with the Kingpin himself, Wilson Fisk, played by returning actor Vincent D’Onofrio. This meeting is so highly anticipated that Cox didn’t want the production to take it for granted. The actor told Entertainment Weekly that the series purposefully held back on the two characters meeting face to face.

“I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself.”

These stakes were important to Cox, who stood his ground during the development phase. The Boardwalk Empire actor was not afraid to make his opinion known for the follow-up series.

Charlie Cox Was Instrumental In 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Charlie Cox further explained to the outlet that he felt strongly about maintaining the tense dynamic between Matt and Fisk. Even those not heavily versed in the comics know that the Kingpin is a monumental figure in Marvel canon. It is no secret that the two will meet up when the series rolls around. The question is, how to keep the tension with these iconic actors. Cox had his own suggestions when it came time to get the series into gear.

“There's actually an episode later on in the season where in an original draft we had a conversation, and I brought this up. I said, ‘I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.’ So they found a really cool way to not have us do that.”

Naturally, the details of how this comes into play are being kept under wraps, but all will be revealed when the series airs. Fans can watch Daredevil: Born Again when it premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

