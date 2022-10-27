Daredevil. Then we saw Vincent D’Onofrio in After Charlie Cox ’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home , many fans were hoping to see more of the Man Without Fear we had come to know from the successful Netflix seriesThen we sawin Hawkeye , followed by Daredevil's joyous return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law . This successful return was something that no one expected, with Charlie Cox even saying in an interview that he "did not expect to be asked to reprise the role.” Thankfully, for both Charlie Cox and us as fans, we have a new series titled Daredevil: Born Again

The series is set to have 18 episodes despite its billing as a “miniseries.” Kingpin was also the primary villain after his return in Echo. While this would be the perfect opportunity to introduce the rest of the Defenders, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Here's everything we know about Daredevil's upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

When and Where Is 'Daredevil: Born Again' Coming Out?

As of right now, we know the series will be exclusively streaming on Disney+, as with all the newer Marvel content. We also know that the series will be released on March 4th, 2025, as recently confirmed at the 2024 New York Comic Con. Daredevil: Born Again was originally slated for a Spring 2024 release date, but was delayed indefinitely due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, as well as the entire series being reworked to be more faithful to the original series' continuity. However, if you want to relive the hero's previous adventures, you can watch the first three seasons of Daredevil with the link below.

Is There a Trailer For 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

As yet, a trailer for the series has not been released to the public. However, the Marvel section of D23's 2024 Entertainment Showcase panel did give attendees an exclusive look at the show, which gave fans a look at plenty of familiar and some new faces, as well as the range of Daredevil masks that will be on display in the series. The footage also confirmed the Marvel villain Muse's involvement in the story, a serial killer who sees his heinous crimes as "art". Perhaps most exciting was the reveal of White Tiger, a character that has caught the attention of many and whose presence in the series has even acquired a comment from Charlie Cox himself. Speaking in reference to said character, and in reaction to the leaking of the aforementioned trailer, Cox said:

"I remember getting those scripts, and the character that I'm thinking about in particular right now, I remember when I read that [story] before I started doing Daredevil in 2014. I always thought that was a really cool storyline and such an interesting character; such an interesting dynamic between the two of them. That was really fun, and I'm really excited about that. And there are a couple of other nice little cameos that come up."

Who's Making 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

Daredevil: Born Again was set to be written by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, both veterans of the 2010 series Covert Affairs. However, things changed when the original vision for the series was scrapped. Corman and Ord have since moved to executive producer roles as the series underwent a massive overhaul. Marvel then hired Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) as the series showrunner, a role they've never filled on any of the previous Disney+ shows. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were brought in to direct the remaining episodes of the Daredevil relaunch. The director duo had previously worked with Marvel on Moon Knight and Loki Season 2.

Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming head Brad Winderbaum will be producing the series, and he promised that Daredevil: Born Again will be one of the most "brutal" stories they've ever produced:

"I'll tell you, some of the most brutal action we've ever brought to the screen is coming in Daredevil: Born Again, which isn't a horror show, but it really packs a lot of power and there's a lot of visceral action."

Vincent D’Onofrio spoke about the changes and his excitement for the series, saying:

I think all the powers out there that control this whole creative world of the MCU, also believe that we’re in the right place right now … I have to say, it’s luck, really. I mean, my favorite series so far have been Moon Knight and Loki , and we’ve got those guys as directors, and so that’s pretty lucky. And we’ve got Dario [Scardapane], who’s an incredible writer who wrote The Punisher . We’re in a very happy place right now .

The series resumed filming on January 22, 2024, and has since wrapped.

Who Are the Stars of 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

Close

The confirmed cast for Daredevil: Born Again has been steadily building. Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio were the first to be confirmed for the series. It has also been announced that Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark) has been cast in an undiscloed role. The only thing Gandolfino has revealed about his character is that he's from Staten Island, which doesn't exactly narrow things down. Other confirmed cast members include Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Lou Taylor Pucci. In March 2023, it was revealed that Arty Froushan (Carnival Row) has been cast in the series, playing a character called Harry. We don't know much about the character yet, but he has been described as one of the main characters, so he's definitely someone to look out for in the show.

Perhaps the most exciting piece of casting news for Daredevil: Born Again has got to be the return of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher. Bernthal's version of the character was introduced in Daredevil Season 2, going on to get his own series. Bernthal's Punisher was one of the best adaptations of the ultra-violent character, so it would be interesting to see him join the MCU. Also returning is Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, with Nikki M. James set to play Kirsten McDuffie - an important figure in the Daredevil comics - with Ayelet Zurer also spotted on set reprising her role as Vanessa Mariana. Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will also reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson respectively, with an original plan for Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel to appear cut due to the Box Office bombing of The Marvels. However, instead, her father, Yusuf Khan, played by Mohan Kapur (Karmma Calling), will make a cameo appearance at some point.

Other Characters Who Could Appear in 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Many casting rumors are still swirling about the possible cast members, one of which involves a certain character introduced in Hawkeye. Alaqua Cox got her own time to shine in Echo, where she even had a brief encounter with Matt Murdock while she was still working for Kingpin. Additionally, Jennifer Walters has certainly established her ties to Matt Murdock in a fairly concrete way, and we will be looking forward to seeing Tatiana Maslany (hopefully) reprise her role once again in the show. That said, Daredevil wouldn’t be himself if we didn’t have a lot of his supporting staff. Here are just a few of the great characters and actors from the original show that deserve (and have been rumored) to appear in this new series. Again, none of them have been confirmed yet but hope springs eternal and Cox has shown interest in having his old co-stars back in the new show.

Deborah Ann Woll plays former assistant and firebrand reporter Karen Page in Daredevil, while Elden Henson plays Matt's best friend and business partner Foggy Nelson. While their inclusion in the new show would be a treat for the fans, there have been reports that they won't be returning, so it's still rather doubtful if they'll be back.

Is This the Same Daredevil as the Netflix Series?

All the fans of the previous show and the Defenders Saga want nothing more than the return of their favorite Daredevil. But as the more astute observers of She-Hulk have noticed, this Matt Murdock doesn’t seem to be acting the same as the one we got to know previously. Not enough for them to be entirely different, but the tone of the shows is quite different.

Charlie Cox has addressed some of these questions for us recently, and recent interviews have helped provide some answers. Cox has commented on these tonal shifts saying that he was having a “really good time” finding out how this Daredevil was fitting in with this new world. That could mean that this version of Daredevil is the same one that we have seen previously in the Netflix show. This was Charlie Cox’s full statement answering the question.

"It should be and it is always the same character. The difference is just like with people, we morph and change and are very different based on what's going on in our lives. The Matt Murdock from the Netflix show, that world and what was going on for Matt meant that most of the time we were living with a man who had a huge amount of pressure and strain, and tonally the show was very dark and gritty and heavy. I don't know what the new show will be like, but when I came over to do Spider-Man and She-Hulk, the tone is much more lighthearted and tongue in cheek and fun and witty and full of levity, so the hope was that Matt can fit into that world and participate in it without it being a different character, a different person. I certainly had a really good time exploring that, experimenting with it, and seeing if it fit."

Marvel Producer Brad Winderbaum mentioned in an interview with ScreenRant that he views Daredevil as part of the MCU's sacred timeline. Winderbaum said:

Now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying it [Daredevil] is part of the Sacred Timeline.

So, Is 'Daredevil: Born Again' a Reboot or a Continuation?

Officially, Daredevil: Born Again is a sort of soft reboot aiming to bridge the gap between Daredevil Season 3 and a new future. Speaking at FAN EXPO Chicago (Via Screen Rant), Cox was asked if there were any particular comic books fans should be seeking out to prepare for Born Again, with the star replying, "No, I don't think I can answer that either.” He further elaborated that the show doesn’t “follow any of the comic books in terms of story. We don't follow any of them closely, and there's a number of reasons for that. One, because if you follow a storyline closely, it becomes a foregone conclusion because everyone knows how it ends." Exactly how the universe might be retconned still remains a mystery, although it has been confirmed that all previous histories still stand and this series will simply be meeting characters at different points in their lives.

Vincent D'Onofrio also further confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will be continuing the dark and gritty tone that the original series is so well-known for with the following statement at New York Comic Con:

"We're continuing the darkness of the first series on Netflix. It is gonna be that dark and that intense. We worked our butts off to make it that way. So, we're excited about it because of that. As far as I'm concerned, the biggest question that I get asked the most is, is it gonna be dark like the original series? And the answer to that is a definite yes. It is dark. It is crazy. We do some things that are definitely a first for Disney+."

Speaking of being consistent with the original series, Charlie Cox also confirmed at New York Comic Con that the show's fight scenes will be consistent with the original series, even teasing a "very long, very cool" fight sequence using a oner. Cox explains exactly what a oner is and what fans can expect to see from Daredevil: Born Again's action scenes below: