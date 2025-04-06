Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born AgainDaredevil: Born Again might take its name from the iconic Daredevil storyline by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, but the series is actually pulling from a wide range of Daredevil stories for its debut season. Charles Soule and Ron Garney's run laid the foundation for Wilson Fisk to transform from a Kingpin of crime into New York's mayor, and introduced the art-obsessed serial killer, Muse. Mark Waid's run gave Matt Murdock a new law partner/love interest in the form of Kirsten McDuffie, and had a tragic story arc involving his best friend Foggy Nelson.

The most influential story arc on Daredevil: Born Again might be that of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, as it introduced the idea of Fisk outlawing superheroism in New York City. This is an idea that's been floated in Season 1 and looks to be carrying over into Season 2. In Episode 6, "Excessive Force," another pivotal character from the Zdarsky/Checchetto run was introduced in Daredevil: Born Again with Jeremy Earl's Cole North.

Cole North Started As Daredevil's Enemy – Then Became His Ally