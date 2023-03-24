After a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and a scene-stealing guest spot in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the Man Without Fear is finally ready to settle into his new home within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Three seasons and a cross-over event were clearly not enough for Daredevil fans, and Disney Plus is gearing up to satisfy the craving with Daredevil: Born Again. Reportedly, the character's continuation will arrive with a total of eighteen episodes, the longest of any MCU series to date, but details have been sparse.

Charlie Cox will once again sport Matt Murdock's horned cowl, and Vincent D'Onofrio is set to return as Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk. Recently, more cast information has bubbled to the surface, unveiling the reprisal of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher and a new portrayal of Vanessa Fisk from Sadrine Holt. The actual plot of the series, however, has been kept largely under wraps. Some clues may lie within the namesake of the series. Daredevil: Born Again shares its subtitle with a 1986 comic book run from Marvel that has been widely considered to be one of the character's best. The question is: how closely can the upcoming series stick to its predecessor?

Daredevil: Born Again Comics Plot Explained

Daredevil first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1964, from writer Stan Lee and artist Bill Everett. Quickly becoming a fan favorite, the sense-heightened, acrobatic hero has solidified himself into the pantheon of Marvel staples. Bent on seeking justice from the beginning, the character's arc turned toward darker themes over the years. With "Born Again," writer Frank Miller leaned heavily on the Catholic symbolism central to Daredevil.

The story begins with Karen Page, Matt's former love interest, deep in the throes of a drug-fueled spiral. She sells Daredevil's secret identity to grasp a fix, and this tidbit makes its way to the ears of Wilson Fisk. Bit by bit, the Kingpin uses the newfound information to tear away at Matt's life. Bank accounts frozen and assets seized, Matt is soon left with only a semblance of what he once had. Framed by a police officer, Matt faces trial and thinly evades prison time thanks to Foggy Nelson, his law partner. Matt's left without a license to practice law, though, and Fisk avenges his foiled plot by obliterating Matt's home. Meanwhile, Karen looks investigates further into Fisk's misdeeds, along with Daily Bugle reporter Ben Urich.

Left homeless and increasingly alone, Matt's mental state continues to deteriorate. After a brutal confrontation with Fisk, Matt is taken in by a nun named Sister Maggie. Ever persistent, Fisk enlists the services of Nuke, a brutal super soldier. Determined to draw the Daredevil out of hiding, Nuke unleashes a deadly attack upon Hell's Kitchen. Matt, now dawning his heroic identity once again, strikes back at Nuke, nearly killing him. Captain America and The Avengers apprehend Nuke, and all-out mayhem unfolds as Daredevil, Kingpin, and Captain America all seek control of Nuke for the information he holds. By Kingpin's orders, Nuke is assassinated, but not without Cap finding out. Just as he once hoped for Matt, Kingpin's life falls apart, and he vows revenge upon Daredevil.

We Have Already Seen Some of 'Born Again's Storyline

Some elements of the "Born Again" arc have already been given the live-action treatment. The third season of Netflix's Daredevil pulled many aspects from the run. We're given a version of Karen and Matt's downward spirals, and Wilson Fisk is hard at work wrecking Matt's life. While Sister Maggie is a key player in the season, much as she was in the comics, it's the events of The Defenders series that led Matt toward needing her aid. Karen's actions and treatment differ greatly between the two stories, and Ben Ulrich's involvement leads to a similar demise. Nuke's story seems to have loosely shaped the character Bullseye's track in the Netflix series, but the presence of Captain America and The Avengers was obviously left out. However, the confrontation between Daredevil and Kingpin concluded on similar terms.

Overall it seems as though the key events of the "Born Again" comic run have already received loose adaptation in Netflix's Daredevil. With all signs pointing toward the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series picking up right where we last saw him, the storyline will have to diverge from the comics a great deal. It's possible that the "Born Again" moniker is simply a cheeky nod to the character's new welcome into the MCU, much like Spider-Man: Homecoming's subtitle, but the thematic elements will surely find their way in.