The Big Picture The Newton Brothers will compose the score for Daredevil: Born Again, paying tribute to the original Daredevil score.

The show will bring back familiar faces like Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, along with other Netflix Marvel veterans.

With a release expected in 2025, Daredevil: Born Again will serve as the spiritual successor to the original Daredevil series.

One of Marvel Studios' most anticipated projects on the TV side just got a major update. The Newton Brothers, best known for scoring Five Nights at Freddy's, The Fall of the House of Usher, and X-Men '97, will officially compose the score for Daredevil: Born Again. This news came via the Newton Brothers' personal Instagram, where they shared the news along with a new logo from the show. The pair even paid tribute to John Paesano's original Daredevil score, which made a brief appearance in She-Hulk after being featured in the Daredevil Netflix show for three seasons. The Newton Brothers have touted themselves as lifelong Daredevil comic fans, and say that composing the score for Daredevil: Born Again is a dream come true.

Daredevil: Born Again will see Charlie Cox reprise his iconic role as Matt Murdock, with Vincent D'Onofrio also stepping back in as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. In addition to Cox and D'Onofrio, Daredevil: Born Again will also bring back several other Netflix Marvel veterans, including Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Hensen as Foggy Nelson, and even Wilson Bethel as Bullseye. Dario Scardapane will serve as the showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again, and he previously wrote several episodes of The Punisher and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, while also writing the screenplay for the Liam Neeson-led 2022 action thriller, Memory. Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead will helm episodes of Daredevil: Born Again.

What Other Projects Have the Newton Brothers Composed the Score for?

The Newton Brothers have worked on more than their fair share of high profile projects such as the ones listed above, but they've been composing music for movies and TV shows dating all the way back to the early 2000s. Their earlier works came with seven episodes of the TV series Connected, which they then parlayed into composing the score for two unrated films, Quench and Aaah! Zombies!!. The duo have worked primarily on horror films during their long career, but have proven themselves worthy of working on any number of genres by scoring Westerns like Joe Pickett, and traditional dramas like The God Committee. After scoring the highest-rated Marvel Studios project ever with X-Men '97, it's not hard to see why Marvel chose to bring the Newton Brothers back for arguably its most important TV show yet.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to release in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream the original Daredevil series on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+