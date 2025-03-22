Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4.Daredevil: Born Again has already given itself a plethora of villains. The likes of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), Officer Powell (Mike Keller), Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and Muse, likely played by Hunter Doohan, make the stakes for Matt (Charlie Cox) as high as possible this season. At first, it seemed like Muse, the graffiti artist/deranged serial killer, was the antagonist who we were being warned to keep an eye on in the background, yet Born Again is slowly crafting another, perhaps more hateable villain: Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini).

Fisk's young and naive political aide is growing in the lengths he will go to appease his boss. Kingpin's new lackey is creepily obsessed with Fisk and seems to only be getting closer to the man after this latest episode, "Sic Semper Systema." The lack of comics history makes Daniel a fascinating possibility moving forward. His loyalty could be pure, or perhaps there is another reason. In the end, what makes Daniel so unlikeable is not only the people he aspires to be, but the fact his incompetency isn't standing in the way of his political rise, which could lead to him carrying out acts that hurt other people.

Daniel Blake's Devotion to Fisk Could Make Him Dangerous in 'Daredevil: Born Again'