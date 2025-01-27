We're just over a month away from the release of Daredevil: Born Again, and the return to Hell's Kitchen is heating up as stars and creatives involved with the show have been delivering intriguing insights into the vigilante's return to the small screen. The latest drop comes from Total Film, who recently spoke with showrunner Dario Scardapane about how the Disney+ version of the show will compare with Netflix's version. While it didn't always seem like it was heading in this direction, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again has been rated TV-MA, which is the same rating as the Netflix show. When asked how the reboot compares to the original, Scardapane didn't hesitate to say that his version will go above and beyond what it's predecessor accomplished:

"I really feel that Netflix's Daredevil, which I know in my blood, was much more noir, and this show is more New York crime story. It has elements of The Sopranos and King Of New York. There's a feeling for those classic '90s crime tales. It has a pace and a scope that, for a lot of reasons, Netflix wasn't able to do. They were very dark, cinematically, not necessarily story-wise, although there were some dark elements. We're much darker."

These are certainly some bold claims to say the least; the dark tone and violent nature of the Netflix series is part of what made the show such a hit in the first place, and also what made Daredevil fans push back in resistance when they thought that wouldn't carry over to the MCU iteration. It sounds like Scardapane knows exactly what the fans were looking for when they sit down to watch a Daredevil show, which is watching Charlie Cox and the rest of the Daredevil crew play the characters they know and love, but also getting entrenched in a gritty and violent crime story set among the darkest corners of New York City. The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again showed that the MCU isn't afraid to go extremely violent and dark lengths, and it's likely only scratching the surface of the show's full potential.

Who Else Is Returning To Star in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?

In addition to Chartlie Cox returning to reprise his role as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again, his two partners in crime, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) are also back for another run. Vincent D'Onofrio will also reprise his role as Wilson Fisk in the upcoming MCU series, with Wilson Bethel also returning to play Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye. One of the most exciting reprisals in Daredevil: Born Again is Jon Bernthal returning to the role of Frank Castle six years after his Netflix show was canceled after two seasons. The show will be directed by Moon Knight and Loki veterans Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again will release on March 4. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the upcoming MCU show and watch Daredevil on Disney+.

