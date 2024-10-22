Daredevil was probably the first "hard" Marvel project that modern fans will have come into contact with since the inception of the MCU. Although the original series wasn't part of the Marvel Studios arm of the company when it first released, the reboot — Daredevil: Born Again — will officially join the MCU when it premieres next spring. But fans who appreciated the gritty tone of the original series could, quite validly, ask if that tone would be kept when the series moved to Disney+? Well, there's good news for fans who worried that the House of Mouse would dilute the appeal of the series.

When asked about the tone of Daredevil: Born Again, Vincent D'Onofrio reassured fans that the show would maintain the darkness and intensity of the original Netflix series. Speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub in the Collider Studio at New York Comic Con, D'Onofrio confirmed, “We’re continuing the darkness of the first series on Netflix. It is gonna be that dark and that intense. We worked our butts off to make it that way.”

Not only will the series carry the weight of its Netflix predecessor, but the stars revealed that the series would have a few first as it referred to their new home of Disney+. As D'Onofrio hinted, "We do some things that are definitely a first for Disney+." Charlie Cox followed up with what D'Onofrio said, revealing that one of those firsts includes an F-bomb, something unprecedented for Disney's streaming platform. “I got an F-bomb in there for the first time ever... It was shocking to me,” Cox joked, as he teased fans about the darker and more mature tone that the show would carry.

Who Is in 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

Image via Netflix

Daredevil: Born Again will see Charlie Cox don the mask and reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, the charming public defender by day and crime-fighting vigilante by night. Alongside Cox, his Netflix regular co-stars Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll are back as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, respectively, and Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as The Punisher from his own series and Daredevil. The Disney+ series will also return the legendary villain Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio, who has already appeared in two MCU projects, Echo and Hawkeye.

Daredevil: Born Again will be released exclusively on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025. Until then, you can get the skinny on Matt Murdock's story so far with the first three seasons of Daredevil, which are available to stream on Disney+

Watch on Disney+