Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 6.I've been genuinely impressed with how Daredevil: Born Again manages to touch upon both the original Daredevil series and Marvel Television's previous shows. There's nods to Hawkeye, including a cameo from Tony Dalton's Jack Duquesne. The episode "With Interest" featured plenty of nods to Ms. Marvel, and a hint that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) might be forming the Young Avengers. But for all the nods to previous MCU projects, it feels like Echo is getting the short end of the stick, and that's very strange to me considering that it not only set up Daredevil: Born Again but also features a character with ties to Kingpin.

‘Echo’ Set Up the Events of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Echo might have spun off from the events of Hawkeye, but its ties to Daredevil are evident in the pilot episode "Chafa." "Chafa" reveals that Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) is the adopted niece of Daredevil's archnemesis, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). It also shows that Maya, due to her photographic reflexes, can match the Man Without Fear's fighting style. If you ask me, the results gave us one of the best fight scenes in MCU history. As if that wasn't big enough, Echo also deals with the fact that Maya shot Fisk in the face after learning that he set her father up to die. He recovers (because comics) and confronts her after she refuses to take over his criminal empire. Their final showdown ends with her unlocking a new set of powers and forcing him to confront his childhood trauma while begging him to let go of said trauma. I loved this finale, as it dug deep into the ties between Maya and Fisk and side-stepped the usual superhero punchout. But there's another major development; following his battle with Maya, Fisk decides to run for Mayor — and wins by the time Daredevil: Born Again begins.

What baffles me is that Daredevil: Born Again has mostly sidestepped these events. Apart from Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer) referencing Fisk's getting shot in the pilot episode "Heaven's Half Hour," it's as if Maya didn't exist. Again, this doesn't make sense. Why would Daredevil: Born Again ignore one of the MCU's more well-crafted series, not to mention one that has such strong ties to its main characters? I'm not expecting every previous TV show to get a shout-out, but Echo is the one that makes the most sense. The ties between Maya, Matt and Fisk aren't just restricted to television, though, as they were established during the Daredevil comics.

Maya Lopez Has Ties to Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk in the Comics

Echo makes her first appearance in the Daredevil storyline "Parts of a Hole," by David Mack and Joe Quesada. She winds up befriending, and then romancing, Matt Murdock; this turns out to be a front since the Kingpin trained her to believe that Daredevil killed her father. Echo tricks the Man without Fear into fighting her in a place where his hypersenses don't work, but before she can strike a killing blow he reveals Fisk's true nature to her. This leads to Maya shooting Fisk in the face (which was replicated in Hawkeye.) Maya's heroic journey doesn't stop there; she dons the mantle of the Ronin to battle the Hand and eventually joins the Avengers on Daredevil's recommendation.

In fact, I feel like Maya could be utilized more in the MCU, given her connections to various Marvel comics characters. Not only was she a longstanding member of the Avengers, but she was briefly romantically involved with Moon Knight. Her biggest claim to fame is managing to harness the power of the Phoenix Force. This is the same power that drove Jean Grey insane and is regarded as a world-killing force, yet Maya was able to master it with ease. If Marvel Studios wants to do something new with the Phoenix Force that isn't just another rehash of the Dark Phoenix storyline, giving it to Maya would be a genuinely interesting direction. And if Oscar Isaac ever returns as Moon Knight, I wouldn't mind if the romantic relationship between Moon Knight and Maya is explored.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Could Set Up an Echo Appearance in Season 2