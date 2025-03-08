Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 1 & 2.

In a series premiere packed with political upheaval and the shocking death of a fan-favorite character, Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) skirmish with New York law enforcement at the end of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2 isn't the show's most memorable moment, but the fight still gives us a lot to unpack about the MCU's latest update to New York's Finest. Shortly before Matt dispatches the pair of corrupt cops by showcasing Daredevil: Born Again's absolutely brutal brand of violence, the more determined of the two shoves everyone's favorite lawyer against a wall, which tugs his sleeve up to reveal a tattoo of an updated skull for Jon Bernthal's already iconic Punisher. This Easter egg teases the long-awaited return of the merciless military vet, but it also references the real-world controversy surrounding Daredevil: Born Again's bloodiest vigilante.

In Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2, Matt crosses paths with the corrupt officers in order to secure a witness to protect his newest client, Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), whose secret life as the vigilante White Tiger complicates his defense of the innocent man from police under his civilian persona. Yet, while this altercation raises the stakes for Matt's case, the scene's Punisher reference sets the stage for an even more seismic shift in the series' main story. The character's grisly arrival was already teased in Daredevil: Born Again's first trailer, but with the appropriation of his logo being shown for the first time, it's clear the MCU is about to examine Frank Castle's impact on society in a more relevant way than ever. In order to understand this impact, however, you first need to understand how the character's likeness has been misconstrued in our own society.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Calls Out the Real-Life Abuses of the American Police Force