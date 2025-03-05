Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2.It's no secret that Daredevil: Born Again underwent a significant creative overhaul midway through production, reportedly due to fine-tuning the show to fit better into the continuity of the prior Daredevil series. It's a decision that has served the series well thus far, but unfortunately, some unexpected tragedies occur that are completely out of the control of a production team. That was the case when Kamar de los Reyes, the actor best known for One Life to Live and the Call of Duty: Black Ops games, sadly passed away in 2023 from cancer. The character that de los Reyes plays in Daredevil: Born Again isn't a random side character either, but a pivotal New York-based vigilante who has quite a large role to play in the battle for New York's very soul. It's entirely appropriate that Episode 2 of Daredevil: Born Again pays tribute to the late star.

Following the death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), the dramatic return of Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) winning the mayoral election, things slow down quite a bit in the second episode of Daredevil: Born Again. While there may not be quite as much action or suspense this time, the series does still honor the roots of the original series by focusing on the "legal drama" aspect of the Daredevil IP. It's not always the most exciting to watch, but that's somewhat fitting given that this segment is all about Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) trying to fight for justice through the system as opposed to on the streets. What results is an interesting examination of how law and order perceive superpowered vigilantes in the current state of the MCU — much like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law did, but in a much more dramatic fashion.

Matt Murdock Goes to Trial in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Episode 2

Image via Disney+

It's official — Wilson Fisk is now the mayor of New York City, winning the role in a landslide despite his many detractors. Regardless of whether or not Fisk is the changed man he claims to be or not, he still harbors a bitter resentment towards so-called superheroes — so much, in fact, that Fisk's inaugural statement not only condemns Daredevil, but also the work of both he Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland). The latter webslinger can't be seen in the show due to Sony's ownership of the character, but it's a fun way to acknowledge Holland's hero without directly including him.

Elsewhere, during Fisk's victory lap on New Year's Eve, a bystander named Hector Ayala (de los Reyes) witnesses a man being beaten by two thugs in the subway. Ayala intervenes and expertly dispatches the criminals, with one accidentally jumping right in front of a moving train. The other pulls a gun on Ayala and identifies himself as a police officer, revealing that what Ayala just prevented wasn't just a mugging; it was police brutality.

The NYPD, especially its crooked members, don't take too kindly to cop killers, and Matt Murdock can't help but overhear how Ayala is being beaten into submission. Against the advice of his firm partner, Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James), Murdock decides to act as Ayala's legal counsel free of charge. In yet another beat ripped straight from the original show, Daredevil: Born Again is just as much a courtroom legal drama as it is an action-packed superhero show.

Wilson Fisk Begins His First Hundred Days as Mayor in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Episode 2

Image via Disney+

While Murdock is working on his defense case, Wilson Fisk has begun putting the pieces into place for his new administration as New York's mayor by going full House of Cards. While he has begun trying to make himself a champion of the people, such as getting traffic moving by ordering a hole plugged up ASAP, his current administration hasn't been without its bumps. One primary concern is Fisk's wife, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), who seems more interested in running a criminal empire than she is in appearing publicly with the new mayor.

This leads Fisk's campaign to try and improve the former Kingpin's public image, starting with giving him an interview with a young freelance reporter named BB Urich (Genneya Walton). If the surname sounds familiar, that's because BB is the niece of Ben Urich (Vondie Curtis-Hall) — the reporter who helped expose Wilson Fisk to the world back in Daredevil Season 1. Likely unbeknownst to BB, her uncle was brutally murdered by Fisk many years ago, meaning the mayor will have to tread carefully to keep the reporter's influence on his side.

Another problem that Fisk moves to quash is the insubordination of the current NYPD police commissioner (Michael Gaston), who is not at all a fan of being the public servant of a career criminal who has been convicted at least twice. Fisk tries to appeal to the police commissioner's good nature, but when all else fails, he resorts to his old ways with some simple blackmail. Thus far, Daredevil: Born Again is doing a surprisingly convincing job of keeping expectations surrounding Fisk as a character unpredictable. The ending of Echo seemed to introduce a redemption arc as a possible outcome, and this new Wilson Fisk is starting to convince audiences that he's still a bit dirty, but may not be as monstrous as he was before.

Related Every Marvel Movie and Show You Need To Watch Before ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Before fans reunite with Matt Murdock in Disney+'s 'Daredevil: Born Again,' binge every Marvel show and movie in preparation.

Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk Need Therapy in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Episode 2

Image via Disney+

The trial of Hector Ayala gets complicated after a startling revelation — Ayala is none other than the vigilante crime fighter known as the White Tiger. Apart from making Matt's defense of Ayala that much harder, this stirs a crisis of faith within Murdock as he tries to figure out what the best course of action is next. A talk with his new girlfriend Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) might help, but she has some new clients for her next therapy session, and you won't believe who they are.

Turns out, Fisk being gone for several months after his ordeal with Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) put quite a strain on his relationship with Vanessa. Wilson, being the changed member of society that he is (or at least that he wants to pretend he is), has opted for them to go to couples counseling, and it just so happens that Heather is the therapist they decide to see. Inevitably, this is going to place Heather in a very difficult position should the Fisks learn of her connection to Matt Murdock.

While the Fisks try to work out their differences, Murdock is able to track down the key witness in Hector Ayala's case. Unfortunately for him, some corrupt cops involved with the case also show up, and curiously enough, one of them has a tattoo of the Punisher's logo with an American flag on it. A scuffle ensues and Matt Murdock is forced to let the devil out again, leading to a brutal yet awkwardly edited fight scene that shows Matt's days of crimefighting are far from over.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere Tuesdays on Disney+.