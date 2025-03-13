Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3.The latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again, "The Hollow of His Hand", features Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) doing one of the things only he can do: defend the innocent. But since he's hung up his Daredevil suit following the death of his best friend, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Murdock keeps his defense of the innocent to the courtroom — and he finds himself in for a fight when he defends Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), the vigilante known as the White Tiger. Further complicating matters for Murdock is the fact that two corrupt police officers have been trying to kill the one witness who knows Ayala's innocent. While "The Hollow of His Hand" doesn't feature as many Easter eggs as the two-part premiere, Daredevil: Born Again still features a few bigger shoutouts to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Trial of the White Tiger Had a Very Different Outcome in the ‘Daredevil’ Comics

Ayala's trial bears more than a passing resemblance to the events in Daredevil (vol. 2) #38-40 by Brian Michael Bendis, Manuel Gutierrez, and Terry Dodson. In both versions, Ayala is arrested after seemingly killing a cop, and Murdock ends up defending him. But there are some crucial differences. In the comics, Murdock was dealing with the fallout of having his secret identity leaked to the world, and tried to reject the case when Luke Cage and Iron Fist presented it to him — pointing out that having a suspected vigilante respect another vigilante would be a media circus waiting to happen. Eventually, Murdock did take the case...but Ayala was found guilty, and fled the courtroom before being gunned down. "The Hollow of His Hand" takes a different approach; Ayala is found to be innocent, but once he dons the White Tiger suit and heads back out on the streets, he's shot by a mysterious assailant.

The Corrupt Cops in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Are Twisting the Punisher’s Message