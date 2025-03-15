Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3.Part of what's gotten people talking about Daredevil: Born Again — for good or ill — is how it's drastically shaken up the Man Without Fear's world. In the season premiere alone, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) lost his best friend Foggy (Elden Henson), tried to kill Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and hung up his Daredevil suit. And all of that's in the first episode! It sends a clear message to viewers: this isn't going to be the same as the Netflix series, even though most of the characters are returning. But despite all these drastic changes, there's one moment that feels very close to the original Daredevil series, and it takes place in this week's episode "The Hollow of His Hand." That would be the scene where Matt has a conversation with Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), aka the White Tiger, before Ayala's trial begins.

The Human Element of ‘Daredevil’ Is What Made It a Great Show

Daredevil's biggest draw wasn't its bone-breaking fight scenes or the way it put a fresh spin on fan-favorite Daredevil comic storylines. It was the connection between characters in small moments, whether it's when Matt defends them in court or speaks with them face to face. A great example of this is the pilot "Into The Ring", where Matt and Foggy agree to defend Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). Karen is understandably frightened that she might go to jail for a murder she didn't commit, but Matt talks her down — letting her know that he's there to help. True to his word, he clears her name, and one of the final scenes of "Into The Ring" has Karen cooking dinner for Matt and Foggy, while also agreeing to be their secretary. It's just a small glimpse at the friendship the trio shares throughout Daredevil's run, which makes Foggy's death and Karen's split from Matt hit all the harder in Born Again.

"The Hollow of His Hand" takes a similar approach with Ayala; he recounts the beaches in Puerto Rico to Matt, saying that what he remembers most is the coqui frog — a unique species of amphibian that often sings its own name. Matt says "I promise you'll see that beach again," and for the first time he connects with Ayala not as a client but as a man. It's that connection that drives him to pull out every stop to turn the tide in Ayala's favor, and once again viewers are hit with a gut punch when a freed Ayala, prepared to once again defend the streets of New York, is gunned down in cold blood. Much like the original Daredevil, Born Again's best moments are the small ones.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Draws Parallels Between Matt Murdock and Hector Ayala