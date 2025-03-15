Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3.

Daredevil: Born Again's latest episode, "The Hollow of His Hand," gives us a fascinating return to the courtroom for Matt (Charlie Cox) as he defends Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes) against the false charges of murdering a police officer. The parallels between Matt's Daredevil and Hector's White Tiger — how they both approach being a vigilante and the differences, or lack thereof — offer a thoroughly engaging exploration of Matt's inner conflict. When Hector's verdict is read out, and he is declared "not guilty" on all counts, there is a huge sense of relief, like we were watching a loved one of our own be found innocent. When Matt declared that "sometimes" the system works, there is no other way to describe it other than feeling good to see that we can place trust in the institutions designed to protect us.

While arguably being a subplot for the season, Hector and his trial have been the beating heart of Daredevil: Born Again so far, which is very much needed following the death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), who most would agree filled this role previously. Therefore, when Hector is executed out of nowhere by a mysterious individual wearing The Punisher's (Jon Bernthal) skull logo, it is a heartbreaking gut punch. Not only is there a more tragic context when considering the real-world circumstances surrounding the actor, Kamar de los Reyes, but the saddest moment of Hector's death actually comes after the credits roll.

'Daredevil: Born Again's Credits Play the Same Bird Song Hector Described to Matt

Image via Disney+

Following Hector's death, the birds that sing in the credits are the same coqui birds that he describes in the opening scene between him and Matt in the prison cell. Hector tells Matt that tourists in his hometown in Puerto Rico find the noises annoying, but that he and the locals knew it meant home, with Hector even calling the birdsong "magic," which could relate to his "magical amulet" that gave him powers and clearly had some connection to nature. Ultimately, though, what is most important about this birdsong is that it represents freedom.

This scene is not only powerful because it shows a wrongfully imprisoned man desperate for freedom just so he can see home again, but also because of how it can relate to Matt. Hector doesn't describe what this beach looks like, instead telling Matt audio details. Because of this, we immediately see a connection between Hector and Matt as they feel things on the same wavelength, and the song during the credits provides a sensory portrayal of freedom that perhaps Matt himself imagined when Hector told him the story. This leads to what can now be viewed as a tragic irony when Matt tells Hector he will see his home again, and this kind of unfulfilled promise reflects how, while Matt is desperate to do the right thing, he is not ultimately in control of everyone's fate.

The fact we hear this audio after Hector's death makes it almost feel like this was as close to freedom as Hector could be following the trial, as he was never going to live a normal life after that. After Matt reveals that he is the White Tiger, the ex-vigilante tells Hector to stop, and Hector relates this request to asking him to stop breathing. In this way, White Tiger serves as an effective contrast between Matt and Hector, as he shows the almost never-ending cycle of being a vigilante and the pain that comes with it. However, Hector’s argument that it is always about doing the right thing may sway Matt in coming episodes. Being a vigilante didn't get Hector into trouble; he was a target for the police, no matter his history or innocence.

Kamar de los Reyes' Passing Makes Hector's Death in 'Daredevil: Born Again' More Tragic