Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3.

Daredevil: Born Again got off to a mostly strong start last week, but the divisive plot twist that sets the series in motion and the usual issues of establishing a new show meant that the two-episode premiere fell a bit short of matching the heights of the previous Daredevil series. Episode 3 doesn’t match any of the original show’s best installments either, but it is the sharpest of the new installments so far and an encouraging sign that Born Again could quickly establish its own distinct and strong identity. And while some Marvel fans may be eager to see more of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in costume fighting crime as Daredevil, given the lengthy interval between his two solo series, the episode’s strength is due to the choice to focus more on his civilian identity as an altruistic lawyer.

Matt Murdock's Legal Skills Shine in 'Daredevil: Born Again'