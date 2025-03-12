Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3.Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) may be back to his lawyering tricks in Daredevil: Born Again, but Episode 3 does feature what looks to be a sneaky reference to everyone's favorite webhead. No, we're not talking about Peter Parker's Spider-Man (Tom Holland) — that version of the webslinger did get a shout-out from Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) during the newly-elected mayor's first address of the city, where he condemns costumed vigilantes. Instead, the show seems to have an even more specific reference involving the fan-favorite hero from the Spider-Verse movies, Miles Morales.

Episode 3 of Daredevil: Born Again proceeds with the trial of Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), who stands accused of murdering a police officer when he stepped in to help a person being beaten. It's a difficult case to crack, especially when Murdock's star witness gets cold feet when being questioned. This causes Matt Murdock to make a very brash decision, but it's one that not only gets Ayala acquitted, but it also sets the stage for another MCU hero to step out of his shadow.

Matt Murdock Mentions an "Officer Morales" in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Episode 3

Image via ABC

With nothing left to lose, Matt Murdock feels he has no choice but to reveal Hector Ayala's secret identity as the crime-fighting vigilante known as The White Tiger. It's a shocking decision that should spell disaster for Ayala (and sadly ultimately does by the end of the episode), but it actually ends up getting the vigilante acquitted. That's because revealing Hector's secret late-night pastime allows Murdock to take in witness testimonies of people who The White Tiger has saved. This even includes several police officers that Murdock lists off, and one of those names should cause hardcore Marvel fans' ears to perk up.

The officer in question is one "Officer Morales". A seemingly normal name at first glance, until you remember the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man known as Miles Morales. The Miles Morales who just so happens to have a father, Jeff Morales, who is a police officer who works for the NYPD, consistently is an integral part of Miles' hero's journey in other forms of media. Could this be a reach? Sure, but the odds of a police officer in New York with Morales' last name in a Marvel story seem like a pretty big coincidence.

Spider-Man's Relationship With Marvel Television Is Complicated