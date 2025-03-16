Editor's nte: The below contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3.

The latest episode of Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again sees a great character meet an unfortunate end, with Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), aka the masked vigilante and superhero White Tiger, being murdered at the end of "The Hollow of His Hand." All we know right now is that the killer was wearing the Punisher's skull on their flak jacket. But was this actually Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), who we know will appear later this season? Well, maybe not. The corrupt police officers involved in the incident leading to Ayala's trial also had Punisher tattoos on their bodies, suggesting that the Punisher has inspired a group of rogue copycats within the New York Police Department. All that aside, the death of White Tiger feels premature and like a major missed opportunity. The series killed off the character before we got the chance to see what he could do.

White Tiger Never Gets a Proper Action or Fight Scene in 'Daredevil: Born Again'

During his all-too-brief appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, our only visual impression of White Tiger is as a masked vigilante protecting the streets of New York is from cellphone camera footage briefly shown in the first episode of the season, "Heaven’s Half Hour." It suggests that more masked vigilantes have become active in New York City besides Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), and Spider-Man. However, the series never properly showcases White Tiger fully costumed and in action. Once we finally see Hector Ayala take up his mantle, he is promptly murdered in a significantly shocking, horrific, and devastating moment.

The series implies that Hector Ayala gains superpowers from his magical amulet. We see the amulet, but we never see Hector using these superpowers. We hear witness testimonials during White Tiger's trial, where he is accused of murdering a corrupt NYPD officer. Yet, where is the White Tiger in action? It's a significant case of breaking the "show and don't tell" rule with White Tiger, which is a shame because the Hector Ayala version of White Tiger is a cool character with a fifty-year history in Marvel Comics. It was exciting to see White Tiger in a Daredevil television series, so it’s disappointing that the character was never truly shown as a superhero, whom the people of New York highly respect. White Tiger's death represents another instance of the problems of the previous Marvel Netflix shows rearing their ugly heads again by avoiding depicting more costumed vigilante and comic book-style elements. It was disappointing to witness the introduction of White Tiger, only to see him in costume for mere seconds before he is brutally discarded.

Additionally, it seems strange that Hector wore his amulet and his superpowers were activated, yet he was caught off-guard and killed so easily. In the comics, White Tiger's amulet grants him enhanced strength, speed, agility, durability, and healing. Yet, in the latest episode, a hooded assailant walks up to him and simply shoots him in the head. How does an experienced, well-trained, super-powered vigilante get caught off guard so easily? White Tiger has a similar storyline in the comics where he is accused of murder, and Matt Murdock defends him at trial. However, his death unfolds in a much more realistic, believable fashion.

White Tiger Suffers a Different Death in Marvel Comics

Hector Ayala's death unfolds with a much different outcome in the pages of Daredevil Vol. 2, #40. Unlike the story of the Born Again series, Ayala is wrongfully convicted and found guilty of murder. As the verdict is read, Hector becomes inconsolable and panics. He grabs the court bailiff's gun and runs outside before he is gunned down and killed by police on the courtroom steps. Case in point, Hector was not wearing his amulet in this instance. Now, it is possible that Hector exaggerated his comments about possessing superpowers. Nevertheless, it feels like a wasted opportunity to never show White Tiger using his amulet-based superpowers in an actual fight.

Why White Tiger's Role Was Possibly Downplayed in 'Daredevil: Born Again'