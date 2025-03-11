Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is not leaving his vigilante days behind any time soon. Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Disney+ with two back-to-back episodes. Born Again picks up from where Netflix’s 2015 Daredevil series left off, immediately kicking things off in a merciless, unapologetic, and brutally murderous fashion – true to the show’s nature.

A year later, Matt leaves his life as a masked avenger for good, solely focusing on his law career. But when his arch nemesis Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onoforio), Matt simply can’t sit by the sidelines and do nothing. No law or jurisdiction in the Supreme Court could help the lawyer go against Hell’s Kitchen’s corrupt system. There’s only one obvious thing left to do for Matt. Without further ado, here’s what to expect in Episode 3 of Daredevil: Born Again.

When is ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Episode 3 Streaming?

Episode 3 of Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 11, 2025, exclusively on Disney+. Those not on the streaming platform yet can refer to the table below for pricing reference.

Plan Price Ads Streaming Quality Devices Audio Offline Downloads Disney+ Basic $9.99/month Yes Up to 4K UHD & HDR4 Multiple Standard No Disney+ Premium $15.99/month or $159.99/year No Up to 4K UHD & HDR4 Multiple Dolby Atmos Yes

What Happened in the Premiere Episodes for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?