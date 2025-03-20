Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4.The latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again, "Sic Semper Systema," features a reunion that fans have been waiting to see. Following the tragic murder of Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) tracks down the man who he thinks is responsible: Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal). But despite the fact that Hector's shooter wore the same skull insigia as the Punisher, and the shell casing bearing that insignia, Frank chalks it up to a "bunch of bulls*** fanboys" that took his war against crime too far. What follows is an intense back and forth between the two, which is one of the most engaging parts of "Sic Semper Systema" due to Cox and Bernthal's performances, and the heavy themes Daredevil: Born Again has been tackling throughout its run. Yet there's one moment that feels like a missed opportunity on the show's part.

During their conversation, Frank asks Matt why he hasn't killed Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) for taking the life of his best friend Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). He then reveals that whenever he embarks on a mission to take a criminal's life, he hears the voice of his son urging him to seek his own brand of justice, and says that the same burning desire is eating at Matt. This would have been the perfect time for Foggy to make an appearance as part of Matt's subconscious...and "Sic Semper Systema" didn't consider it, which is baffling.

Foggy’s Death Has Hovered Over ‘Daredevil: Born Again’, but It Shouldn’t Mean His Total Absence

To say Foggy's death was a major part of Daredevil: Born Again was an understatement: it caused Matt to hang up his Daredevil suit, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) to move to California, and the law firm they started with Foggy to crumble into pieces (quite literally, where the show's opening is concerned.) Foggy's ghost hangs over Daredevil: Born Again, so it would only make sense for him to appear more frequently. Having Foggy appear, even if it was only a product of Matt's mind, would have been a great way for Matt to unload all of his guilt and grief over losing his best friend. It could have even been the motivation Matt needed to suit back up as Daredevil. Another way that Daredevil: Born Again could have kept Foggy in the picture without going back on his death would be the use of flashbacks. Showcasing Foggy and Matt's friendship, which was a major linchpin of the original Daredevil series, would have made Foggy's death and Matt's grief hit even harder.

Foggy's absence also feels like it undermines the efforts to get Henson and Woll back on Daredevil: Born Again, as showrunner Dario Scardapane overhauled the series to include Foggy and Karen. Scardapane even said that he rewrote Daredevil: Born Again's premiere to showcase Foggy's death, rather than having it happen off-screen so that the audience — and Matt — would feel the emotional weight: "I felt really strongly that if we were to do something that earth-shattering and something that was going to cause such a ripple effect in Matt’s life, we had to see it, and we had to feel it." Scardapane may have succeeded in the emotional blow, but there's still room to keep Foggy around in some form, and "Sic Semper Systema" was the perfect place to do it. Scardapane may get a chance to address this in Season 2.

Elden Henson Is Still a Part of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’