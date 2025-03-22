Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4.Even with Daredevil: Born Again taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — a fantastical world full of aliens, mystical beings, and superpowered individuals — the series still manages to provide real-world commentary. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is such a compelling character because of his deep sense of justice. It's not only ironic for a defense attorney by day to fight crime at night as a vigilante, but Matt specifically chooses to don a suit and embrace a hero name that paints him as the devil. Matt knows there's a darkness within him, and sometimes, he's going to have to give in to his violent tendencies.

As much as Matt is a damn good defense attorney, he's bound by the limits of a justice system that's susceptible to corruption. As Daredevil, Matt takes justice into his own hands, but he never strays too far off the path of righteousness. However, following the tragic death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) at the hands of Ben Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), Matt experiences a crisis of faith and quits being Daredevil, choosing to put his faith in the justice system for the time being.

Leroy's Monologue in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Is a Harsh Reflection of Reality

In Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4, "Sic Semper Systema," Matt meets with Leroy Mancini (Charlie Hudson III), a new client who is accused of stealing caramel corn from a bodega. He tells Matt he wants to get probation despite being a repeat offender of petty larceny. Although it was a pipe dream for Leroy to go from serving 30 days in prison to probation, Matt proves once again how good of a lawyer he is by reducing Leroy's sentence to 10 days in prison. But this still isn’t enough for Leroy. Even though he doesn’t deny he stole food, and it wasn’t his first time doing so, Leroy wanted probation because the last time he went to jail, he missed an appointment for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and lost his benefits. This program grants certain individuals federal payments if they have little to no income. Without these benefits, Leroy is stuck in a never-ending cycle of the system failing him, as he notes it's "willing to spend five times more to lock me up than they are willing to spend to feed me."

Instead of rehabilitating people who break the law, the justice system sets up marginalized people to fail. While Daredevil: Born Again doesn't explicitly say what led Leroy to have a long history of criminal activities, it doesn't need to. Leroy misses his SSI appointment because he's in prison. He's in prison because he doesn't have any money and is forced to steal a basic human need like food. The cycle repeats itself. When the district attorney's office or a judge looks at Leroy, they just view him for his rap sheet, not as a human being who needs help. The conversation between Leroy and Matt shows how nuanced situations like this are. It's not as simple as "he shouldn't have stolen." People become repeat offenders because of many flaws in the system, including the lack of support for those with low socioeconomic status. The prison system focuses more on punishment rather than assessing a person's situation and finding a solution to reduce repeat offenses.

Frank Castle Forces Matt Murdock To Face the Contradictions of the System