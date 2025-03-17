Just when Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) thought he had the last laugh in the courtroom, tragedy strikes for the umpteenth time in Daredevil: Born Again. Picking up from where Netflix’s 2015 Daredevil left off, earlier in the revival, the show quickly establishes that Murdock no longer wants to associate himself with his former Daredevil persona. Although he’s let go of his vigilante days, Murdock continues his pursuit of justice as a full-fledged lawyer through proper, judicial means.

Unfortunately, as Murdock later on painfully learns, there’s only so much you can do when you fight by the book — especially when you’re up against somebody as conniving and corrupted as Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onoforio), the now Mayor of New York City. As Fisk ramps up his hate speech against the vigilantes of Hell’s Kitchen, it’s only a matter of time until Matt returns back to his old ways. Without further ado, here’s what to expect in Episode 4 of Daredevil: Born Again.

When is ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Episode 4 Streaming?

Episode 4 of Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 18, 2025, exclusively on Disney+.

Those not on the streaming platform yet can refer to the table below for pricing reference.

Plan Price Ads Streaming Quality Devices Audio Offline Downloads Disney+ Basic $9.99/month Yes Up to 4K UHD & HDR4 Multiple Standard No Disney+ Premium $15.99/month or $159.99/year No Up to 4K UHD & HDR4 Multiple Dolby Atmos Yes

What Happened in Episode 3 of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?