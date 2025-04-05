Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again delivered one of only a few bottle episodes in the history of Marvel Television with its fifth installment this season. Titled, “With Interest,” Episode 5 excludes most of the series’ regular supporting cast, instead surrounding lead Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) with an assortment of guest stars, including Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur), father of fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), as Matt, works to foil a bank robbery.

While Marvel’s return to more traditional, episodic structures of television storytelling has helped recent series distinguish themselves more strongly from the franchise’s films, the premise and plot of “With Interest” are noticeably similar to those of an iconic film outside the superhero genre, Spike Lee’s Inside Man, which is also about a bank robbery, and those who watch both projects closely will notice that they even share a filming location.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Shot Its Episode in the Same Place as 'Inside Man'