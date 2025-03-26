Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 5.Daredevil: Born Again has taken a lot of unusual turns thus far, but Episode 5 is the first to really take a hard left. The first truly bad episode of an already fairly uneven series, a monotonous and tedious bank robbery, does little to push Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) forward as a character. The only thing the episode does right is reuniting Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) dad Yusuf (Mohan Kapur), and even that beloved character's involvement isn't enough to save it fully.

So far, the grand return of Daredevil has led to many conflicting opinions, especially when it comes to the first episode. Not only is that first fight between Daredevil and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) a bit contentious, but the decision to kill off Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), a massive fan-favorite figure from the original Daredevil series, has certainly caused a lot of debate. His fate seems pretty definitive, but for those who are willing to entertain just about any option to bring Foggy Nelson back, we have — admittedly — a far-fetched theory about how he could return, and Episode 5, of all things, is the installment that might introduce a way.

The Bank Robbers in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Episode 5 Are After an Orange Stone