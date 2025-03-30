Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 5.Daredevil: Born Again has been decisive since its very first scene in Episode One, "Heaven's Half Hour," where Foggy (Elden Henson) was murdered by Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). Even I have critiqued and complimented different aspects of the show, from Charlie Cox's performance to the subpar use of CGI. In keeping with this fashion, the fifth episode, “With Interest,” seems to be another case in which many seem unsatisfied.

Some viewers are thoroughly unimpressed, believing the episode either distracted from the main narrative or included aspects of the wider universe that arguably only existed to allude to other, perhaps more interesting characters. However, I believe this argument misses the fact that this episode was exactly what a comic-book TV show should be.

'Daredevil: Born Again's Fifth Episode Gave Us a One-Off Adventure For Matt Like in a Comic Book