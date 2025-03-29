Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 6.Daredevil: Born Again finally saw Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) donning his horns once more to face off against the serial killer Muse in the episode "Excessive Force." It was a moment the show had been building towards, and one that hit with the force of a truck due to how it ran parallel with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) beating the man who had an affair with his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) to a pulp. Yet there's one detail that stands out in "Excessive Force." In the beginning, Matt recites a prayer: "Thou didst establish Saint Yves as a judge in the midst of his brethren, making him the friend and advocate of the poor. Do Thou make us, by his intercession, steadfast in the pursuit of justice and confident in Thy merciful goodness." He later is shown repeating it after he attempts to choke Muse to death, instead deciding to save the life of Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez).

The prayer Matt is reciting is the Litany of St. Yves; what makes it so fitting is that St. Yves was the patron saint of lawyers and the poor. Of course, Matt's profession as a lawyer played a role in Born Again, especially when he was defending the White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes). But he has always taken steps to make sure that he protects the poor, whether it's in the courtroom or as Daredevil. Offering the Litany of St. Yves is a sign that Matt is making strides to once again balance the separate parts of his life.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Remembers That Matt Murdock's Faith Is an Integral Part of His Character

Daredevil: Born Again has slowly been bringing back elements from the original Daredevil series, and the tackling of Matt's faith is a major one. In fact, one of the very first scenes featuring Matt has him in confession, asking priest and longtime confidant Father Lantom (Peter McRobbie) for forgiveness in his vigilante activities. Lantom serves as Matt's conscience, often guiding him when his faith conflicts with his vigilante activities. He even tells Matt in one episode, "God gave us free will, Matthew. Adam and Eve were not puppets, and neither are we. We make our own choices. That's one reason we pray for help making good ones." Though Lantom was caught in the crossfire between Matt and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in Daredevil Season 3, his words seem to have stuck with Matt since he's taking up prayer again.

Matt's journey to reclaim his faith is also reflected in the opening credits of Daredevil: Born Again. Throughout these credits, stone statues are shown crumbling into dust. Those statues include the plaque for Nelson, Murdock, and Page, a set of scales, and a church, representing the crumbling of Matt's belief in the law and his own faith following Bullseye's murder of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). Yet those credits also show the rubble slowly building itself back up into a statue of Daredevil — showing that he's "born again." The same could be said of Season 1's story so far, as it slowly shows Matt returning to the role of Daredevil; his prayer is a sign that he's trying to take back the final piece of what made him a hero.

By Honoring His Faith, Matt Honors Foggy Nelson's Memory