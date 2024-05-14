The Big Picture Daredevil: Born Again is confirmed for release in March 2025, a year late, but the wait is worth it for fans.

Charlie Cox also revealed that they've filmed nine episodes for Season 1.

Cox is set to return with Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, and more in the Marvel reboot series.

Disney+’s takeover of what was once part of Netflix’s Marvel slate with Daredevil: Born Again has been a bumpy ride for all those connected — fans included. But it has now been confirmed that the series — which faced a multitude of setbacks — is on track for a release in March 2025. The news came straight from the show’s superhero and villain as Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio took the stage at Disney’s Upfront presentation to advertisers earlier this afternoon, not to rough each other up, but to deliver the exciting announcement. This is the most definitive answer that we’ve gotten for the release window for the show that wrapped filming over a month ago at the beginning of April. Along with this huge reveal, Cox also confirmed that the cast and crew shot nine episodes total for the production’s big comeback.

Yes, for those reading and doing the math, the show’s 2025 arrival is a full year after when it was meant to premiere but these types of slowdowns have been haunting the MCU as — from Captain America to Agatha — no character has been safe from the studio’s scheduling delays. For now, we’re just happy to see that Daredevil: Born Again has actually been born again on Disney’s release schedule. The project was chugging along at a seemingly fine pace up until last fall when it was announced that Disney was doing a creative overhaul. The House of Mouse decided to go in a completely different direction, scrapping the original plan and turning to directors, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, to take the reigns. With the pair previously involved with Marvel and Disney’s series Moon Knight and Season 2 of Loki, they were just the people needed for the job.

For the remainder of 2023, the creative team literally went back to the drawing board, reworking the next chapter in the story of Matt Murdock (Cox). By early 2024, cameras had picked up on the series and, shortly after that, the team started hitting fans with a slew of content in the form of images and casting reveals. It’s been fun to see the new direction in which the show is headed, whether it be Matt hitting it off with a new love interest or the highly anticipated return of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

Who’s In ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?

Along with the familiar faces of Cox, D’Onofrio, and Bernthal, audiences can expect to see names like Wilson Bethel back as Bullseye with Ayelet Zurer reprising her role as Vanessa Mariana. Other names associated with the production include Nikki M. James, Michael Gandolfini, Sandrine Holt, Lou Taylor Pucci, Arty Foushan, and Margarita Levieva.

Stay tuned to Collider for the official release date announcement and learn everything there is to know about Daredevil: Born Again here in our guide.

