The Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onoforio) castle is on the verge of collapse in Episodes 5 and 6 of Daredevil: Born Again. Nearing the midpoint of the series, the show has made it crystal clear that it’s merciless with its character deaths, prompting Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to question whether his newfound methods of pursuing justice are doing more harm than good instead. Matt’s not the only one questioning himself. Fisk’s having trouble navigating the political landscape as Mayor of New York City. From butting heads with the bureaucracy to finding his marriage in shambles, Fisk is only one mishap away from fully embracing his psychopathic, evil side as Kingpin.

Picking up from where Netflix’s 2015 Daredevil left off, Daredevil: Born Again finally sees the return of the Punisher himself, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal). Their brutal reunion forces Matt to think twice about his less-than-successful path as a lawyer. With more villains on the rise in Hell’s Kitchen, Matt will have to decide quickly. Without further ado, here’s what to expect in Episodes 5-6 of Daredevil: Born Again.

When Are ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Episode 5 & 6 Streaming?

Episodes 5-6 of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on March 25, 2025, exclusively on Disney+.

Those not on the streaming platform yet can refer to the table below for pricing reference.

Plan Price Ads Streaming Quality Devices Audio Offline Downloads Disney+ Basic $9.99/month Yes Up to 4K UHD & HDR4 Multiple Standard No Disney+ Premium $15.99/month or $159.99/year No Up to 4K UHD & HDR4 Multiple Dolby Atmos Yes

What Happened in Episode 4 of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?