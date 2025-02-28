It has been nearly seven years since audiences have seen Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil in his solo project, with the third and final season of Netflix's stupendous Daredevil series releasing in October 2018 and seemingly ending the series for good, as Netflix canceled all of their Marvel streaming series within a rather short period, leaving the fates of all the Defenders in the balance. However, during San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, Marvel announced their plans to revive the immensely popular Daredevil series for Disney+, entitled Daredevil: Born Again, and made a promise to fans that the original series' grit, violence, and mature themes would remain intact for their soft reboot/continuation of the show.

The first season of Born Again had also been announced as a massive, 18-episode undertaking, but this was eventually scaled back to two nine-episode seasons, with the first season airing its first two episodes on March 4, 2025, with the second season set to enter production the very same month.

Daredevil: Born Again is set six years after the third season of the Netflix Daredevil series, reintroducing Matt Murdock's darker corner of the MCU. Murdock has already been featured in a few recent MCU projects, mingling with various heroes in the MCU, whether it be She-Hulk in her introductory Disney+ series or Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In Daredevil: Born Again, The Man Without Fear must once more clash with his former nemesis, Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, as their past identities begin to emerge, reigniting years of turmoil between the two adversaries.

However, before you watch Daredevil: Born Again, fans may have a bit of homework to do (don't worry, this is fun homework!), as Matt Murdock has quite a bit of history for MCU fanatics to catch up on. Here are all the Marvel movies and shows you should watch before Daredevil: Born Again in chronological order:

1 Marvel's 'Daredevil' (2015-2018)

Season 1, Season 2 and Season 3

Whether you have yet to watch the original Daredevil series, or you're ready for a rewatch, now is the time to do so. Season 1 perfectly establishes the origins of Matt Murdock and his pursuit of justice, both by day and by night, while Seasons 2 and 3 further flesh out Hell's Kitchen and the grimy, crime-riddled corner of New York where Daredevil resides, introducing characters like Elektra Natchios (Elodie Yung) and Frank Castle, aka The Punisher (Jon Bernthal).

The series still stands as one of the best-written superhero shows out there, setting itself apart from the pack with its violent, grounded approach to adapting the iconic source material.

2 Marvel's 'The Defenders' (2017)

Season 1

While it only received one season, Netflix's The Defenders is still worth watching, not just for Daredevil, but to see all of Netflix's Marvel heroes coming together for the first (and only, as of now) time. Set after Season 2 of Daredevil, The Defenders brought Dardevil, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) together to do battle against their common enemy, The Hand.

It's a satisfying culmination of all of Netflix's Marvel content up to that point and an important chapter in Matt Murdock's story, leading to its third and final season on that streamer.

3 Marvel's 'The Punisher' (2017-2019)

Season 1 and Season 2

Jon Bernthal's Punisher was easily one of the biggest standouts of Daredevil Season 2, so naturally he deserved his own series, not to mention his return in Daredevil: Born Again. Netflix's The Punisher follows Frank Castle after the events of Daredevil Season 2, as the vigilante continues his work to punish those he sees fit for retribution. Season 1 of the show should be watched after The Defenders, while Season 2 should be watched after Daredevil Season 3.

While not the strongest outing for Netflix's Marvel series, The Punisher remains a gritty, compelling watch thanks to Jon Bernthal's excellent performance.

4 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

While he only has one scene in the theatrical cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Matt Murdock's role in Peter Parker's third solo MCU outing was a particularly memorable one. Assuming the role of Peter Parker's lawyer following Mysterio's framing of Peter for the events of Spider-Man: Far from Home, Matt helps Peter and Happy Hogan with their legal battles, while also catching a brick thrown through Peter's window, stating "I'm a really good lawyer" in one of the film's funniest lines.

And if fans are looking for even more Charlie Cox in No Way Home, the extended cut of the film features an extra scene with Matt Murdock and Happy Hogan that fans will surely find enjoyable. (You can watch that clip here!)

5 'Hawkeye' (2021)

Season 1

While The Man Without Fear does not feature in Disney+'s Hawkeye miniseries, the show acts as a mini-reintroduction to the characters of the original Daredevil series, with not only D'Onofrio returning as Wilson Fisk but also Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez/Echo added into the mix.

But even beyond the Daredevil ties, Hawkeye is a supremely enjoyable miniseries in its own right, catching up with Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton post-Avengers: Endgame as he is reluctantly drawn into a new mission by his biggest fan, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. It's a delightful MCU romp that paves the way for future Daredevil-adjacent projects, as well as the future of the Hawkeye character, which seems to lie in the hands of Kate Bishop following Clint's supposed retirement.

6 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (2022)

Season 1

Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk made her MCU debut in her solo series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Chronicling Walters' Hulk origins, as well as her personal life as a successful attorney, She-Hulk was a rather fitting show to feature Cox's Daredevil (in his comic-inspired yellow and red costume, no less), a fellow legal expert who has a strong rapport with Jennifer.

Outside of Daredevil's very memorable appearance in the series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is far better than many would have you think, featuring a very strong performance from Maslany, as well as some genuinely hilarious episodes and fourth-wall-breaking antics even Deadpool himself couldn't come up with.

7 'Echo' (2023)

Season 1

Echo follows Maya Lopez after the events of the Hawkeye series, where the deaf heroine must confront her past and learn to embrace her heritage and community in the hopes of moving forward. Alaqua Cox's terrific performance as Echo is easily the standout aspect of an otherwise solid, albeit middling MCU series, but it also acts as a pivotal piece of the Daredevil story, prominently featuring Kingpin and setting up what is to come in Daredevil: Born Again.

8 Future MCU Projects to (Possibly) Feature Daredevil

'Avengers: Doomsday' (2026)

While it is unconfirmed (likely due to Marvel not wanting to reveal too many spoilers), there is a solid chance that Daredevil will make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Seeing as Marvel seems to be interested in expanding Matt Murdock's side of the MCU, it's likely that he will be featured as a prominent figure in future team-up films, even if he's not an official Avenger.

'Avengers: Secret Wars' (2027)