Worried that Daredevil: Born Again won't have the grit and maturity of the original Netflix series? Worry no longer, as according to series star Charlie Cox, Matt Murdock is able to sneak in a particular F-word in the cut of the show he's seen. It's a word that Marvel Studios has slowly but surely become much more familiar with, first in a solo appearance thanks to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and in a much more frequent capacity during the entire runtime of Deadpool & Wolverine.

While speaking with Collider's own Steve Weintraub at New York Comic Con (where he was also joined by the man behind everyone's favorite Kingpin of crime, Vincent D'Onofrio), Charlie Cox let slip that his beloved superhero character was able to sneak in an F-bomb for "the first time ever". When asked if the swear came in Episode 1, Cox said no, but it's still there, while also teasing that plans for a second season of Daredevil: Born Again are potentially on the table:

"It is not, but it was shocking to me. It's almost under my breath, but you can hear it. I was like, 'Oh wow. Great!' Good to know for Season 2."

Cox shared the news after his co-star, Vincent D'Onofrio, promised that the new series will be keeping the dark tone of the original show that inspired it:

"We're continuing the darkness of the first series on Netflix. It is gonna be that dark and that intense. We worked our butts off to make it that way. So, we're excited about it because of that. As far as I'm concerned, the biggest question that I get asked the most is, is it gonna be dark like the original series? And the answer to that is a definite yes. It is dark. It is crazy. We do some things that are definitely a first for Disney+."

'Daredevil: Born Again' Is Practically Guaranteed to be Rated TV-MA

With the use of the F-word and the confirmation of a very dark tone, Daredevil: Born Again is almost certainly going to be rated TV-MA when it debuts on Disney+. This means Daredevil: Born Again will likely be the second Marvel Cinematic Universe series to have that rating after Echo, with the only other in-development series to get a TV-MA rating being the upcoming What If...? spin-off, Marvel Zombies. Marvel Studios' willingness to make more mature content indicates a major shift for the company, especially following the widespread success of their first R-rated feature film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Daredevil: Born Again will be released exclusively on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025. Until then, you can get caught up on Matt Murdock's story so far with the first three seasons of Daredevil, which are available to stream on Disney+.

