Back in 2015, Marvel took a big gamble in diversifying its largely all-ages appeal by embracing more adult-oriented TV content on Netflix. The first of these shows was Daredevil, which ultimately defied audience and critics' expectations, especially after a not-so-well-received film about a decade earlier. Powerhouse performances and dynamic action sequences quickly cemented the show’s legacy within the superhero genre, leading to other heroes like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage also getting their own highly-acclaimed interconnected series.

However, in 2018, a slew of contractual and legal issues between Netflix, Marvel, and Disney, unfortunately, led to Daredevil being abruptly canceled, along with all its sister shows. In the years following, fans campaigned for Marvel to bring these popular series back and incorporate them into the ongoing MCU. Thankfully, Marvel had these plans ready! Since late 2021, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) have played small roles in a few MCU projects, but these characters were always destined for bigger stories.

Daredevil: Born Again is finally set to bring these fan-favorite characters back into the spotlight, while also serving as a continuation of the original series. This new chapter in Daredevil’s story will once again pit lawyer/vigilante Matt Murdock against Wilson Fisk, who is campaigning to become the next mayor of New York City. The big question, though, is whether the series is really filmed there. Keep reading below to discover the main shooting locations for Daredevil: Born Again, and if there’s any overlap with the original series.

Where Is ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Supposed to Take Place?

Given Fisk’s political endeavors, you probably guessed that Daredevil: Born Again is set in New York! The original series was set in New York too, so it only feels natural to retain this familiar backdrop for our heroes and villains to explore. However, the Big Apple is undeniably a big place. Filming for Daredevil: Born Again occurred in multiple locations across the city’s diverse neighborhoods and boroughs, so let’s dive further into these specific spots.

Where Was ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Filmed?

Daredevil: Born Again was filmed in New York across several different cities. We've listed them all down below.

Queens

Silvercup Studios