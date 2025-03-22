Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4.

While most fans' attention was likely focused on the intense reunion scene between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), the latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again also features major developments in the story of Wilson (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer). The strained criminal couple's latest counseling session with Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) confirms what most viewers have suspected since the new series’ premiere: that Vanessa had an affair with a man named Adam when Fisk was away from New York City during the events of Echo. The resulting tension between the Fisks is emphasized by the return of a painting that has immense significance to their relationship but remains defaced after the events of the original Daredevil series.

"Rabbit in a Snowstorm" Binds Wilson and Vanessa Fisk Together in 'Daredevil'