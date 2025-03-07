Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born Again, Episode 1

One of Marvel Studios’ less well-kept secrets was “revealed” on Tuesday when the anticipated two-episode premiere of Daredevil: Born Again killed off Elden Henson’s Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, a main cast member from the original Marvel Cinematic Universe Daredevil series, in its opening moments. Although Foggy’s death initiates an intensely emotional arc for his best friend, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), it’s a very divisive choice, with fans of both the Daredevil comics and previous series objecting given how crucial Foggy is to Matt’s larger story and the success of many past tales.

However, this portion of the fandom did get some much-needed hope when Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Henson will reprise the role in the series, which is currently filming its second season, alongside fellow original cast member Deborah Ann Woll. While the era of peak TV has emphasized that there are plenty of ways to continue utilizing characters who are truly dead, the limitless storytelling possibilities offered by a comic book universe mean that there’s also a chance that Foggy could be brought back to the land of the living. The Daredevil comics themselves offer two very different possible paths to the character’s survival.

Daredevil Has a History of Magic Resurrections