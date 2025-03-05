Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of Daredevil: Born Again.

Charlie Cox has worn the red suit of Daredevil for a decade, but even he wasn’t prepared for what he had to face when he realized what had to happen in Episode 1 of Daredevil: Born Again. Collider’s Steve Weintraub caught up with Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio ahead of the series premiere, where the actor opened up about the brutal gut punch awaiting fans in the first 15 minutes of the show’s return. With Born Again overhauled mid-production, reworking scripts and changing creative direction, anticipation has been high for how Marvel Studios would reintroduce the character after six years away.

But while Cox was ready for Daredevil’s signature action sequences, he admits he was blindsided by the series’ biggest shocker — the death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). When asked what it was like to receive Episode 1 and learn he’d be jumping straight into an "insane oner, crazy fight sequence," Cox revealed that action was the least of his concerns. "The fight sequence I can handle emotionally and physically," said Cox. "The fight sequence, I read it, and it's so cool. I know Phil Silvera is going to just knock it out of the park. We've been on a six-year hiatus; we want to come back with a bang. We want to get people excited."

But the real emotional toll, Cox admitted, was in saying goodbye to a beloved character. He told Collider:

"The tougher pill to swallow is what happens to my dear best friend, and I don't know that I'll ever quite come to terms with that — both Matt and Charlie. Foggy Nelson is one of the heartbeats of the MCU. I don't know quite how you have a Matt Murdock or a Daredevil without him. Elden [Henson]’s done such a beautiful job with that character over the years. I'm gutted, man. I'm gutted about it. Truly."

Why Did 'Daredevil: Born Again' Kill Foggy Nelson?

Cox knows that Born Again had to take big swings to prove why Daredevil deserved another shot in the MCU, and the loss of Foggy is meant to shake up the show’s foundation. He explained:

"What I will say is that we needed to do something big. We wanted to rock the boat a little bit and put the fans in a state of discomfort, and offer a catalyst for everything going forward. Matt Murdock will never be the same again. The show will never be the same again, and it's a big choice. There are some good things about it, and there's a lot we've lost."

Foggy’s absence will certainly weigh heavily on Matt, leaving Daredevil: Born Again in a darker, more desperate place than before. It’s a bold move, one that Cox himself is still struggling to accept. Whether the series can thrive without its most beloved trio intact remains to be seen, but fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Daredevil: Born Again streams weekly on Disney+.