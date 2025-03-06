Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 1 and Episode 2.Daredevil: Born Again kicks off with a jaw-dropping opener. With the recent Marvel television series' debut, it's time to talk about the shocking moment that kicks off the epic revival of the Daredevil saga. Shortly after the start of the Marvel series' premiere episode, "Heaven's Half Hour," the disgraced former FBI agent, Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel), fully transforms into Bullseye and murders longtime Daredevil character, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), the best friend and business partner of Matthew Murdock (Charlie Cox), aka the vigilante known as Daredevil. Rumors and speculation had been brewing for months that either Foggy, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), or both would be killed off during the new series. Unfortunately, Foggy was this season's victim of Bullseye, and it hurts. Let's unpack why Foggy's death makes no sense.

Foggy Nelson Never Suffers This Fate in the Comics

Foggy Nelson has been an indelible character in the Daredevil family since he originally debuted in the 1960s. Foggy was conceived by original Daredevil creators Stan Lee and Bill Everett, and he's been Matt Murdock's loyal friend, confidant, and business partner for over sixty years in the comics. Although media adaptations are bound to make changes, it still stings that the writers felt it was necessary to kill off Foggy Nelson, which is inconsistent with Foggy's storyline in the comics. Foggy endured a lot over the last several decades, but he never got executed by Bullseye.

Interestingly, the character who does get murdered by Bullseye in the comics is none other than Karen Page. The series premiere marks the second time Karen has been spared a more comic-accurate fate. Karen's death was previously teased in the third season, but Poindexter ended up fatally stabbing Father Paul Lantom (Peter McRobbie), a close friend and ally to Matt Murdock/Daredevil, instead. Now is probably not the right time to kill off Karen either, but Foggy's death still feels wrong, and it's a significant waste of one of the show's most important characters. Not to mention, it feels mean-spirited to bring back one of the show's legacy stars and veteran talents, only to kill him off in the first fifteen minutes. Essentially, Foggy’s death comes off as a forced move to create an identity crisis for Matt Murdock, forcing him to quit his double life as Daredevil early in the season.

A Major Character Death Required Bigger Build-Up