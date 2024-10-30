The MCU’s future slate just got a lot more enticing with the official release of a teaser for several of the franchise’s upcoming projects. First in the teaser, and perhaps the most hotly-anticipated of the four, is Daredevil: Born Again, with the return to Hell’s Kitchen confirmed for Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The series is ready to bridge the gap between the new outing and the first series that ran on Netflix for three seasons, between 2015 and 2018.

Certain aspects of Daredevil: Born Again have already been confirmed by Disney, although the release of this sizzle reel gives fans their first full glimpse at some of the series’ returning characters, as well as a split-second glimpse of the white-masked villain, Muse. This includes the likes of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin - although the pair have more recently been seen in the likes of Echo and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - as well as Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, better known as Bullseye, and, most excitingly of all, Jon Bernthal’s return as Frank Castle, aka the Punisher. Fresh off the back of The Bear’s third season, Bernthal’s casting announcement for Born Again felt both inevitable yet oh-so-important, with the character a certain fan-favorite thanks to his 2017 self-titled series.

The Darkness of ‘Daredevil’ Will Be Back in ‘Born Again’

There were many factors that led to the success of Daredevil on Netflix, with the series even boasting a highly impressive 92% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. However, one aspect in particular that kept viewers hooked was the shows penchant for darkness amongst a sea of superhero series that veered more toward a family audience and rating. With Daredevil returning, many were desperate to know whether the gritty tone of the Netflix outing would also return, and, luckily for them, Steve Weintraub found out the answer in his interview with D’Onofrio and Cox for Collider. In the interview, D’Onofrio said:

“We're continuing the darkness of the first series on Netflix. It is gonna be that dark and that intense. We worked our butts off to make it that way. So, we're excited about it because of that. As far as I'm concerned, the biggest question that I get asked the most is, is it gonna be dark like the original series? And the answer to that is a definite yes. It is dark. It is crazy. We do some things that are definitely a first for Disney+.”

