Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7.One of the most impressive aspects of Daredevil: Born Again is how natural Heather (Margarita Levieva) and Matt’s (Charlie Cox) relationship is. Despite the fact we haven't spent much time with these characters, something we could attribute to reshoots, the actors share great chemistry which carries romantic beats, such as when they tell each other "I love you," in this latest episode, "Art For Art's Sake." Similar to the Netflix original show, Matt's relationships help us to see a different, gentler side to the character who hides a deep rage under the surface and unleashes it on criminals.

However, we may need to start worrying about the future of this couple. While his relationships are often sweet, they don't last, with examples such as Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) and Elektra (Elodie Yung), who burned bright and were snuffed out by external factors. In keeping with this tradition, Born Again seemingly implies that Heather may not be supporting Matt for much longer due to what she experiences in this episode regarding vigilantes, her knowledge of his past, her current clients, and the end of the episode, which seems to be a pivotal moment in their relationship, and the overall season, moving forward.

Heather May Have Become Far More Anti-Vigilante in This Episode of 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Image via Disney+

The morality surrounding vigilantism has been at the forefront of this season of Daredevil: Born Again. As a psychologist, Heather has presented fascinating opportunities in this season to drill down into the underlying psyche of someone who takes the law into their own hands. However, while Heather was already interested in the idea that vigilantes could hide or reveal their true selves by putting on their masks, we may have seen her become less accepting and more condemning of the practice. We can't blame her for feeling this way about Muse (Hunter Doohan); he did kidnap her after all, but it seems to stretch beyond this one serial killer.

When Heather is kidnapped, we see her taking a more human approach that is flawed but understandable due to the stakes of the moment. At first, she tries to talk to Muse calmly, but when he refuses to be called by his real name, stubbornly identifying only as his serial killer persona, Heather seems to lose all her sympathy for him. She taunts Muse, calling him a “coward” for wearing his “insane mask,” and lumps in all masked individuals with him. It obviously angers Muse and endangers Heather's life, but it offers a look into her character that we haven't seen before.

Heather's anti-vigilante sentiment continues to intensify in the episode. When Daredevil enters the room and fights Muse, Heather doesn't cower in the corner. Instead, she pulls out a gun and shoots Muse multiple times in the chest, killing the murderer, rejecting the idea that Daredevil is her savior. It also creates an ideological wedge between her and Daredevil, as she seemingly takes The Punisher's (Jon Bernthal) viewpoint that some people are too dangerous to be left alive and defeated with a punch-and-kick combo.

The Supporting Characters Could Create a Rift Between Heather and Matt in 'Daredevil: Born Again'